I Went To Montreal's Terrasse Carla & It's The Perfect Spot To Watch The Sunset (PHOTOS)
Terrasse season has officially begun! ☀️
The month of May always marks a beautiful time: the beginning of Montreal terrasse season.
And for all the sunset lovers in the city, the all-new Terrasse Carla is the perfect spot for you to spend a summer's evening.
Created by the Lucky Belly Group, this breathtaking terrasse can be found on the sixth floor of the new Hampton by Hilton hotel.
The terrasse is shaped in a long L-form, with a DJ at the back and two bars, since the creators already know it's going to become a fan-favourite. And I was lucky enough to get a first look before it officially opens to the public on Friday, May 20.
When I say the sky looked like it was on fire with all the pinks and oranges, I'm not kidding.
On the drink menu, there are all kinds of tasty colourful cocktails, like Ba Lua Spritz, Fanxipang, and Spiced Cà Phê, which were created by the masterminds behind The Coldroom, Kevin Demers and Sam Kirk. There's no doubt they'll quench your thirst during any upcoming Montreal heatwaves.
As for the food, the menu was created by Chef Chanthy Yen, also known as Justin Trudeau's personal chef. Carla's menu intertwines French bistro flavours with contemporary Vietnamese ones. My personal favourite was the Bánh Mì Tôm.
On one side, you face the construction of a new building. But as Montrealers, that's nothing we aren't used to, right?
But I promise the views from every other angle make up for it.
Once the terrasse officially opens, you'll be able to make reservations on Carla's website. This is definitely a necessary addition to your Montreal terrasse to-go list this summer!
Terrasse Carla
Opening date: Friday, May 20, 2022
Address: 6th floor of Hampton by Hilton hotel; 985, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC