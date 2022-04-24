Riverside Bar In Montreal Officially Reopens This Week
Let the summer adventures begin. 🌞
Summer is officially back on this year, which means tons of our favourite Montreal terrasses are starting to plan their comeback.
And even though summer may only officially begin on June 21, Riverside bar in Montreal is kicking the season off early by reopening its doors on Friday, April 29.
And two weeks after the terrasse reopens, the inside of the bar will also reopen on May 13, which has been closed since New Years 2019!
You'll be able to spend time at this beloved terrasse in Montreal from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. every Tuesday to Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. As for the inside, it'll be open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
If you're looking for somewhere to host a private party or corporate event, note that you can rent out Riverside's indoor space both during and outside of those hours. To book, all you have to do is send an email to events@riversidemtl.com with your request.
Riverside's Managing Partner Nick Smith told MTL Blog that the bar is coming back with a brand-new food menu that includes artisanal pizzas and a cool new cocktail menu and went on to say that people should "expect a few other surprises to come your way throughout the summer."
You'll also be able to play games at this unique Saint-Henri bar thanks to its pétanque court and new Mario Kart installation. And, as per usual, your pup is welcome to come along with you.
Riverside Reopening
When: Terrasse reopens on April 19 and the inside bar reopens on May 13
Where: 5020, rue St Ambroise, Montreal, QC