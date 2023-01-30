Montreal's Le Saint-Sulpice Café-Bar (& Its Famed Terrasse) Is Closing For Good
The St-Denis student hotspot ran for 43 years.
The face of Montreal's Latin Quarter is changing as former hotspots announce their closure. Le Saint-Sulpice Bar and Café — once a haven for local students and artists — shared on social media that it will shut for good next month. The announcement comes just days after similar news from Archambault music store.
"Café-Bar Le Saint-Sulpice will definitively close its doors at the end of February 2023, after 43 years of existence," read the post on Facebook. "We would like to thank all of our customers, especially students and artists."
Over 400 people have reacted to the news on Facebook so far, many thanking the bar for "nurturing their youth."
"This bar marked my twenties. I spent a good part of the '90s there. Memorable evenings and parties of all kinds. I can never forget this place," wrote one person.
"A monument to student parties is leaving us! What a sad day! So many memories in this mythical Montreal bar. RIP to my favorite Karaoke bar!" commented another.
The Saint-Denis spot, which opened in 1980, was renowned for its massive garden terrasse and cheap beer. It was often jam-packed on Friday and Saturday nights with young clientele spilling out onto Saint-Denis.
During the pandemic, the space became reservation-only for private events and the building eventually went up for sale in January 2022.