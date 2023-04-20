Montreal's Beloved Cafécoquetel Will Soon Stir Its Final Drink

Montreal's Beloved Cafécoquetel Will Soon Stir Its Final Drink
It's your last chance to sip at the Villeray café-bar.
Cafécoquetel, the charming Montreal café-bar that brought together coffee and cocktail lovers, is closing its doors on April 30.
Owners Pénéloppe Tancrède and Gabriel Lavallée shared their mixed emotions about the decision to close, saying it was a necessary step for their business.
"Opening our first restaurant as a couple, in a pandemic and in the current context, was an incredible adventure," they wrote on Instagram.
"We remain committed to promoting local products and sharing our expertise, we cannot continue working tirelessly without burning out. Therefore, we need to take a step back and find balance."
The couple brought their experience from other successful establishments to create Cafécoquetel, offering a menu of hot beverages, cocktails and snacks — even sharing recipes for customers to try at home.
"You accomplished something very special in Montreal and it should not be taken lightly," one fan wrote in response to the news.
"So sad, you were a wonderful addition to the neighbourhood, but health and balance come first," wrote another.
The owners thanked customers for their support, asking fans to stop by and enjoy a drink with them in the week leading up to the closure.