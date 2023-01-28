Downtown Montreal's Archambault Music Store Is Closing This Summer
The last day to shop is June 30.
One of the oldest music stores in downtown Montreal, known for its iconic sign at the corner of Berri and Sainte-Catherine, will shut its doors for good this summer. Archambault announced the decision not to renew its lease on January 27, citing loss of business and deterioration of the surrounding area during the pandemic.
Music lovers will have until June 30 to visit the store that faces Berri-UQAM metro station. Founded in 1896, the retailer originally carried sheet music and musical instruments, adding books and other goods to its inventory in recent years, following a change in ownership.
"Archambault is part of Montreal's history, it will be a great loss for everyone," Dominic Béland of the SEPB worker's union said in a statement.
"Our first thoughts are with the people who work at Archambault. These women and men are starting the year 2023 on the wrong foot. We are wholeheartedly with them and we will ensure that the closing process is done with respect," he said.
At least thirty employees are impacted by the closure.
The famed sign, which has hung for nearly a century, will remain up even after the store shuts its doors.