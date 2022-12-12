Montreal's Mount Royal Park Is Getting Its Biggest Expansion In A Century — What We Know
There will be a new entrance from downtown.
Montreal's iconic lump — sorry, "mountain" — is getting a facelift soon, according to Mayor Valérie Plante. The park will be expanded as part of a larger "regreening" effort that aims to bring more natural spaces to the city.
"This vast collective project will unfold over 20 years and will add the equivalent of more than five soccer fields to Mount Royal Park. This is the largest expansion of the park in 100 years," the mayor said on Twitter.
\u201c#COP15 | Grande nouvelle : nous allons agrandir et reverdir le mont Royal! \ud83c\udf3f\n\nCe vaste projet collectif se d\u00e9ploiera sur 20 ans et ajoutera l'\u00e9quivalent de 5+ terrains de soccer au parc du Mont-Royal. \n\nC'est le plus grand agrandissement du parc depuis 100 ans.\n\nLes d\u00e9tails \u2935\ufe0f\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1670862027
Alongside the work on Mont-Royal Park, the city will be greening three areas of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital, where contentious excavations by McGill University have been raising an outcry from several Indigenous organizations, including the Mohawk Mothers.
Plans for expanding Mont-Royal park using land from the Royal Victoria Hospital.Val_Plante | Twitter
The land granted to the city was given for free by the Société québécoise des infrastructures. By 2036, the three unused lots will be used to create a new entrance to Mont-Royal park, as well as additional green space.
The city's vision includes plans to add green space to the parking areas around the Maison Smith, as well as adding trees along the côte Placide near Jeanne-Mance Park. Nearly 40% of the parking spaces around the Maison Smith will be greenified, Mayor Plante said on Twitter.
\u201c\ud83c\udf33 VERDISSEMENT \n\n\ud83d\udc49 Verdissement de 40 % des stationnements aux abords de la Maison Smith\u00a0\n\ud83d\udc49 Agrandissement de la canop\u00e9e d\u2019arbres et d\u2019arbustes dans le bois\u00e9 de la c\u00f4te Placide pour souligner l\u2019apport des pays engag\u00e9s pour la biodiversit\u00e9 pendant la #COP15 \u00e0 Montr\u00e9al\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1670862027
Some 200 of the trees planted at the côte Placide will be in honour of COP15, the ongoing Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity taking place in Montreal until December 19, 2022.