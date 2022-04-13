Montreal's Netflix Bridgerton Ball Announced Its New Location — Is It Fit For Royalty? (VIDEO)
Arsenal Contemporary Art will host the social event of the season 💎
Members of the Montreal ton can make their debut in royal court this spring at the Queen's Ball, an interactive experience that brings the romance of Bridgerton alive through period costumes, dancing, and no shortage of purple wisteria. A series of evening sessions, held from May 19 to July 23 at Arsenal Contemporary Art, will immerse guests in the Regency era.
The venue will remain a blank canvas until the first session, which promises to be resplendant with a red velvet throne, flowered canopies, and golden chandeliers if footage of the grand opening is anything to go on.
Dancing, luxurious cocktails, and live music by a string quartet playing the soundtrack of the popular Netflix show will be a mainstay of the ball.
Each session will run around 90-minutes and feature an introduction to Queen Charlotte, along with performances by costumed actors bringing Bridgerton characters and storylines to life.
The queen will even pick a diamond of the ball from attendees. Guests are encouraged to dress up.
Aside from the royal ballroom, attendees will be able to visit the modiste and a painting studio to document their experience at the event.
Sessions in French will run fromMay 18 to 29 and June 8 to 19, while those in English will run from June 1 to 5 and June 22 to 26. Weekday and weekend options are available.
Just make sure your manners are fit for royalty or Lady Whistledown might have something to say about it!
Bridgerton Experience Montreal
When: May 19 - July 23
Where: l'Arsenal Art Contemporain, 2020 rue William
Tickets: $49 - $66 regular, $90 - $112 VIP