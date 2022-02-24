This Luxury Montreal Condo For Sale Gives Off Major ‘Bridgerton’ Vibes
So luxe you'll file like a true queen or king 👑
When it comes to living the luxe life, Montreal is full of countless luxury homes for sale, including this stunning property in Ville-Marie. Located in the heart of Old Montreal, this stunning Montreal condo is so grand you'll feel like royalty in it. The price? Oh, just a measly $5,995,000.
The stunning property is for sale through Engels & Völkers and is truly the crème de la crème of Montreal condos. The home, which looks like it's straight out of a scene from Bridgerton, boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms sprawled across 4,551 square feet of pure extravagance.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The sophistication of these spaces within the St. Regis building is certainly unparalleled, so much that you'd probably get the best night's sleep of your entire life. Both bedrooms are beautifully decorated and both have ensuite bathrooms that are modern, minimum, and à la mode.
The first bedroom is located on the ground floor, and measures 20.2x12.11 while the primary bedroom is on the second storey, measuring in at 19.4x29.1 and comes with its own walk-in closet, too. Yes, please!
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
While you'll have loads of time to relax in the gorgeous bedrooms, you can also spend much of your day basking in the glory of the living room. Can we really call it a room when it's practically the size of an event hall?
With an array of seating arrangements, a grand piano, and a table big enough to seat 16 guests. Who even knows that many people? Royalty. That's who!
With high ceilings, windows, and an open concept ground floor, you'll have enough space to throw a soirée or two that everyone will remember.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
In addition to the primary seating area, there's also a smaller eatery nook beside the kitchen to seat six people. As for the kitchen, you'll be able to cook the best meals of your life or have them cooked for you if that's how you roll.
With an island, wine fridge, state-of-the-art appliances, and a double chandelier, this kitchen totally screams luxury.
As for what comes with the condo, the fridge, both food and wine, two microwave ovens, dishwasher, garburator, washer, and dryer, and all living room light fixtures are yours to keep.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
As you approach the second floor, you'll be met by a magnificent marble staircase that leads you up to the primary bedroom and a space for an at-home gym.
While we're certain the people of Bridgerton's time didn't have ellipticals and Pelotons, this condo fit for a queen or king certainly does.
The grandiose condo (can't believe we're still calling this a condo) also has its very own elevator, wall-mounted air conditioning, gas fireplace, separate laundry room, entry phone, and alarm system.
What more can we say? This property exudes opulence and we can't keep our eyes off of it.
Luxury Ville-Marie Condo
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
Price: $5,995,000
Address: 275, rue Saint-Jacques, apt. 100, Montreal, QC.
Description: Located in the heart of Montreal, this sumptuous condo has an open concept ground floor with high ceilings, stunning windows, and mouldings that are fit for royalty. The stunning kitchen and seating areas are perfect for entertaining, and the modern 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths will keep you comfortable day in and day out.