Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal homes for sale

This Luxury Montreal Condo For Sale Gives Off Major ‘Bridgerton’ Vibes

So luxe you'll file like a true queen or king 👑

Associate Editor
An extravagant living room and a grand staircase in a Montreal luxury condo for sale.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

When it comes to living the luxe life, Montreal is full of countless luxury homes for sale, including this stunning property in Ville-Marie. Located in the heart of Old Montreal, this stunning Montreal condo is so grand you'll feel like royalty in it. The price? Oh, just a measly $5,995,000.

The stunning property is for sale through Engels & Völkers and is truly the crème de la crème of Montreal condos. The home, which looks like it's straight out of a scene from Bridgerton, boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms sprawled across 4,551 square feet of pure extravagance.

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

The sophistication of these spaces within the St. Regis building is certainly unparalleled, so much that you'd probably get the best night's sleep of your entire life. Both bedrooms are beautifully decorated and both have ensuite bathrooms that are modern, minimum, and à la mode.

The first bedroom is located on the ground floor, and measures 20.2x12.11 while the primary bedroom is on the second storey, measuring in at 19.4x29.1 and comes with its own walk-in closet, too. Yes, please!

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

While you'll have loads of time to relax in the gorgeous bedrooms, you can also spend much of your day basking in the glory of the living room. Can we really call it a room when it's practically the size of an event hall?

With an array of seating arrangements, a grand piano, and a table big enough to seat 16 guests. Who even knows that many people? Royalty. That's who!

With high ceilings, windows, and an open concept ground floor, you'll have enough space to throw a soirée or two that everyone will remember.

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

In addition to the primary seating area, there's also a smaller eatery nook beside the kitchen to seat six people. As for the kitchen, you'll be able to cook the best meals of your life or have them cooked for you if that's how you roll.

With an island, wine fridge, state-of-the-art appliances, and a double chandelier, this kitchen totally screams luxury.

As for what comes with the condo, the fridge, both food and wine, two microwave ovens, dishwasher, garburator, washer, and dryer, and all living room light fixtures are yours to keep.

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

As you approach the second floor, you'll be met by a magnificent marble staircase that leads you up to the primary bedroom and a space for an at-home gym.

While we're certain the people of Bridgerton's time didn't have ellipticals and Pelotons, this condo fit for a queen or king certainly does.

The grandiose condo (can't believe we're still calling this a condo) also has its very own elevator, wall-mounted air conditioning, gas fireplace, separate laundry room, entry phone, and alarm system.

What more can we say? This property exudes opulence and we can't keep our eyes off of it.

Luxury Ville-Marie Condo

Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers

Price: $5,995,000

Address: 275, rue Saint-Jacques, apt. 100, Montreal, QC.

Description: Located in the heart of Montreal, this sumptuous condo has an open concept ground floor with high ceilings, stunning windows, and mouldings that are fit for royalty. The stunning kitchen and seating areas are perfect for entertaining, and the modern 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths will keep you comfortable day in and day out.

Listing

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

This Airbnb 1h30 From Montreal Looks Like The Perfect Romantic Weekend Retreat

This spot is the ideal intimate getaway ✨

Airbnb

Feeling like it's time for a little winter getaway with your loved one? Well, this stunning Airbnb accommodation is only an hour and a half from Montreal and is the perfect spot to relax with your partner and immerse yourselves in nature.

The Airbnb, called "L'Hirondelle", is located on Lac Vase Road in Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie where it's surrounded by trees and within close proximity to a small lake.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal apartments for rent

How Many Hours An Average Montrealer Has To Work To Afford An Average Montreal Rent

Rent is up. And so is the number of work hours it takes to afford it, according to a report.

Alex Caza | Unsplash

In case working didn't make you sad enough, the February 2022 Rental Market Report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) suggests the ability to simply afford a Montreal rental apartment is requiring more work hours.

As of October 2021, a Montreal-area resident making the average wage had to work 105.8 hours a month in order to not spend more than 30% of their gross income on rent for an average two-bedroom apartment. That's almost three hours more than they had to work in October 2020 (102.9 hours). As a benchmark, CMHC notes that 150 hours a month (or 37.5 hours a week) is considered full-time.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 montreal

We Asked Montrealers How COVID-19 Shifted Their Priorities — Here's The Good & The Tragic

We asked readers how the pando changed their lives.

Ryunosuke Kikuno | Unsplash

It's not an understatement to say that the pandemic has changed just about everything in our lives. From grocery store to labour shortages, from lipstick to hand sanitizer sales, there doesn't seem to be an aspect of our day-to-day that hasn't been shifted by the virus. It got us at MTL Blog thinking: has the pandemic changed us? We took to Instagram to find out.

We asked you, the readers, how the pandemic has shifted your priorities. Here are some of the responses we received.

Keep ReadingShow less
quebec houses for sale

This Laval House For Sale With An Infinity Pool & Walk-In Closet Screams 'I'm Rich B*tch'

It'll only cost you $3.7 million!

Martin Rouleau | Engels & Völkers

Looking to get your hands on some prime Montreal luxury real estate? Or do you just wanna peek into the lives of the rich and even richer? Well, this waterfront Laval home for sale has it all — so much that you'll feel like you're on an episode of Selling Sunset. And it will only cost you $3,699,000.

The five bedroom and four and a half bath Sainte-Dorothée home is sprawled across 24,000 square feet of land facing the Prairies River, making it a spot that just about anyone would want to get their hands on.

Keep ReadingShow less