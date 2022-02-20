Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
things to do in montreal this weekend

Montreal's Nuit Blanche Is Happening This Week With Free Things To Do Until The Wee Hours

This one's for the night owls. ✨

Staff Writer
Montreal's Nuit Blanche Is Happening This Week With Free Things To Do Until The Wee Hours
Montréal en Lumière

Calling all night owls! Montreal's famous Nuit Blanche is happening this February and you're going to want to make sure your calendars are free that night.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, a wide range of activities are being offered throughout the city to help you rediscover the beauty of Montreal in a whole new light.

Speaking of lights, there will be tons of them lit up everywhere you go that night, as this is part of the Montréal en Lumière festival.


Nuit Blanche will be filled with late-night museum visits, skating on Montreal's new downtown rink and sensory experiences like no other, which you'll be able to see as you wander through the city's streets during the wee hours.

More than 50 activities will be offered in areas across the city, such as Downtown, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Hochelaga, Mile End, and Old Montreal.

For the museum lovers, you'll have the chance to check out unique exhibitions at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Phi Center, the McCord Museum, and Pointe-à-Callière.

Anyone who likes skating can prepare to glide the night away on the Scotiabank Skate Trail at Place des Arts, which will have the music playing 9 p.m to 11 p.m.

Before that, there's going to be a free show featuring professional figure skaters on the Tranquille Esplanade rink at 6:30 p.m and 8:30 p.m.

Throughout the night, you can take a ride on the colourful Loto-Québec Ferris Wheel for a great view, sip a glass of wine at the SAQ Bistro or have a tasty beaver tail.

Some activities will be on until 1 a.m. and some may require you to show your vaccine passport.

Nuit Blanche presented by Montréal en Lumière

Cost: Free

When: February 26, 2022

Address: Throughout the city

Itinerary

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Summer In Montreal Is Too F*cking Hot — I’ll Take Winter All Year Round Any Day

Winter all day every day, please!

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

It's no secret that Montreal has five seasons: winter, summer, a blink of spring and fall, and construction. While we can all agree that construction is the absolute worst, we might not all agree with winter being the best. Well... I do.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do in montreal this weekend

Montréal En Lumière Is On & Here Are All The Things You Can Do For Free

Maybe winter isn't so bad after all. 😍

Montréal en Lumière

Winter in the city can make you want to stay wrapped up under your blankets for four months. But sometimes, all it takes is a cool festival like Montréal en Lumière to convince us to hop out of bed and go enjoy the outdoors.

Everyone's favourite winter festival is back on from February 17 to March 5 — basically making the worst part of the cold season just a little more bearable.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal date ideas

There Are Free Disco Skating Nights With Funky Light Projections In Montreal This Month

With fireside warm-up stations and hot drinks, too!

@bassindesmerveilles | Instagram

It's the dead of winter in Montreal. Bars are closed. Where can one get their freaking disco on in Montreal right now? The answer: the skating rink in Parc La Fontaine where free disco skating nights are taking place on Friday nights throughout the month.

Funky light projections take place every evening on the ice at dusk as a collaboration between Le bassin des merveilles, Pépinière Espaces Collectifs, MAPP MTL and UQÀM interactive media students.

Keep ReadingShow less
what to do in montreal this weekend

These Montreal Poutines Are Winning La Poutine Week RN & You Have 3 More Days To Try Them

Get 'em while they're hot! 🤤

@chez_simon_cantine_urbaine | Instagram, La Poutine Week

Looking for something to do this weekend that has nothing to do with Valentine's Day? For those of you whose first love is food, La Poutine Week 2022 is here to save you — and there are currently three Montreal poutines on the leaderboard that you'll probably want to try before it's too late.

While the festival is ongoing, which means people are still voting in real-time and the final winners have yet to be secured, it's not surprising that, as of Friday afternoon, the top five poutines in Canada were all based in Quebec.

Keep ReadingShow less