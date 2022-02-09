Trending Topics

A New Montreal Skating Rink Opens This Month & It's Twice The Size Of The Rockefeller Rink

The perfect addition to your winter bucket list! ⛸️

Staff Writer
A New Montreal Skating Rink Opens This Month & It's Twice The Size Of The Rockefeller Rink
Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime, Ekaterina Kuznetsova | Dreamstime

Get your skates ready, folks! A new Montreal skating rink has arrived and it's almost time to start gliding on it.

The new skating rink on the Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des spectacles is opening in February and what better time to do so than during the month of love?

The City of Montreal told MTL Blog that "the skating surface of the Esplanade Tranquille rink is 1,500 square meters, 90 meters long and 22 meters wide."

To picture what that looks like, the new rink is going to be nearly two and a half times as long at the iconic skating rink at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

While the Rockefeller rink isn't the biggest in NYC or even Manhattan, it is one of the most well-known, making it useful for comparison.

The official opening of the rink is scheduled for February 21, but preview skating sessions will be offered during the week of February 14.

This new winter destination in the city will be located at the intersection of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark. There will also be a space where you can go to rent skates and use the locker rooms.

The best part? Access to the rink is going to be totally free! So, if you already have your skates, you won't need to spend a dime.

Registration for skating sessions will open on February 11 on the Quartier des spectacles website.

New skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille 

Cost: Free admission

When: Preview during the week of February 14, official opening on February 21

Where: The corner of rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest and rue Clark

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

