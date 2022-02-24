Trending Topics

Montreal’s Nuit Blanche Will Have Glow-In-The-Dark Night Rock Climbing & It’s Totally Free

Brace yourselves Montrealers, we've got an action-packed weekend coming our way, thanks to our city's famous Nuit Blanche happening on Saturday, February 26.

You can spend your upcoming Saturday evening embracing all that Montréal en Lumière's most iconic night has to offer, including wandering through museums, checking out outdoor light shows, riding on the colourful Loto-Québec Ferris Wheel, or going glow-in-the-dark rock climbing!

This activity is being offered by the Horizon Roc climbing centre.


"One of the two halls of the climbing centre will be immersed in a magical world to offer one of the most original activities of the night, combining the world of sports and art under the unique lighting of lasers, "black lights" and headlamps," the event page reads.

The climbing centre is letting Montrealers try its "accro-parc" for free Saturday evening.

This event, which runs from Saturday, February 26 to 27, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., is perfect for pushing you out of your comfort zone.

You'll also be able to climb the walls of the centre until the wee hours of the morning at a regular rate.

Horizon Roc suggests wearing all white to enhance the effect of the black lights, so, just like the lights, you too can glow in the dark.

You'll need to bring your headlamp, but no stress if you don't own one, there are going to be some at the reception desk for $7.

There are also going to be two acrobatic performances: one at 9 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m.

Popcorn will be available on site. Who doesn't love free food, right?

Make sure to reserve your place in advance on the event page if you'd like to partake in this unique activity!

Glow-in-the-dark Rock Climbing On Nuit Blanche

Cost: "Accro-parc" and acrobatic performances (Headlamps will be available for purchase at $7 at the reception)

When: Montreal's Nuit Blanche, the night of February 26 to 27, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: 2350, rue Dickson, Montreal, QC

Event page

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

