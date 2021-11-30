Montreal's Old Port Skating Rink Is Opening Soon & It's The Perfect Winter Date Spot
Get excited for Thursday "DJ on Ice" nights!
Whether you can't wait to drink hot chocolate and skate with your besties or to enjoy evening light shows, you'll be happy to know the Old Port skating rink is on again in Montreal this year, and we finally know its official opening date.
Located on the Bonsecours Basin in Old Montreal, this skating rink is a must for Montrealers and tourists as it is located at the foot of the Ferris wheel and offers a magnificent view of the city and the river.
For the 2021-2022 season, the site will be open to all starting December 11, when a special opening night is organized. After that, the site will be open every day until March 6.
Skating will be possible Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Christmas holidays. December 31 and February 26 will be special evenings when skaters can enjoy the ice until 1 a.m.
On the program, there are DJ nights every Thursday starting January 6, special "skate dating" days, "karaoke on ice" nights on January 28 and February 26, and other special events.
It costs $8.05 for admission, but a season pass is also available. If purchased before December 11, the pass is discounted by 25% for a total of $24 for the winter.
You can rent equipment for an additional cost, like a pair of skates for $10.45, but you can also rent a lock, helmet or walker for $4.35 each. Use of the on-site lockers is free.
And, you can always end the day with a good coffee and a meal at the Bistro de la Grande Roue. The perfect recipe for a perfect day!
Old Port Skating Rink
Cost: $8.05 per person
When: December 11, 2021, to March 6, 2022
Address: Bassin Bonsecours, Montreal, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.