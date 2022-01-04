6 Free Outdoor Skating Rinks In Montreal To Glide Away Your Winter Blues
Lace up those skates! ⛸️
There's no better way to make a winter's day magical than by spending it at one of the outdoor Montreal skating rinks just gliding away.
While our city has a hefty list of rinks to explore, some may be a little rinky-dink — so here are a few of our favourites, and they're all free.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Address: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Parc Jean-Drapeau's winter program is action-packed with outdoor activities to do this winter, including gliding along its impressive new Skaters’ Trail.
Lac Aux Castors
Address: 2000, ch. Remembrance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: As you can see in the video above, Lac aux Castors' skating rink is absolutely magical, especially when it's lit up at night.
Parc Maisonneuve
Address: 4365, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This park provides a great view of the Olympic stadium as you glide along the ice.
Parc La Fontaine
Address: 3819, av. Calixa-Lavallée, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you don't own your own skates, Parc La Fontaine has got you covered! For $10.87 plus taxes, you can rent a pair so that you can skate a lovely winter's day away.
Parc St-Viateur
Address: 530, av. Querbes, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming outdoor rink looks straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier
Address: 1115, av. Laurier E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Skating at Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier is sure to make any winter's day magical.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.