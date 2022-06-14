Montreal's Parc Jeanne-Mance Will Host A Polish Festival With Pierogies & BBQ Sausage
Polski Piknik will have food, live music and activities! 🇵🇱🥟🎶
The sizzling streetside grills of Montreal food festivals are roaring back this summer after two years in storage. First, we had Yatai MTL, a celebration of local Japanese goods and food in the Mile End. In July, the Old Port will host a 100-dish night market showcasing bouffe de rue from around the world. And later this month, Polski Piknik will make its triumphant return, this time in Montreal's Parc Jeanne-Mance, for the first time since 2019.
The festival of Polish culture, cuisine, music and community will take place on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Organizers promise a menu including pierogies, BBQ sausage, smoked meat sandwiches and locally-made sauerkraut.
Guests can enjoy live music and dance while chowing down. The lineup will include everything from traditional, klezmer, and folk performances to jazz and contemporary beats.
Here's the complete list of performers: Yenne Velt Yiddish Ensemble and Burial Society (12 p.m.), Oktopus (1 p.m.), Paul Kunigis (2:30 p.m.), Blues Pattern Box (4 p.m.), Nadia Monczak (5 p.m.), Briga (6 p.m.), DaZoque (7 p.m.), Mamaliga (8 p.m.), Jan Pienkowski (9 p.m.), DJ Punchline (10 p.m.).
A DJ plays music while festival-goers dance at Polski Piknik.Courtesy of Polski Piknik Montréal
There will also be on-site activities. The Polski Piknik website highlights a flower-crown building workshop, craft-making, and a traditional Polish folk dance class.
A festival spokesperson told MTL Blog that attendees can further join free walking tours of the Plateau and Mile End. Prospective attendees can sign up for a 2 p.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. tour by emailing polskipiknikmtl@gmail.com.
Flower crown-making activity at Polski Piknik.Courtesy of Polski Piknik Montréal
"We're so happy to once again host Polski Piknik and showcase the rich variety of Polish culture and the incredible artists we have here in our Quebec community," Polski Piknik Artistic Director and Vice President Martyna Turczynowicz said in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
"We’re honoured to contribute to the rich mosaic of Montreal's diverse communities, a really special part of the city's dynamic."
Get the details below.
'Polski Piknik' Montreal Polish Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., June 18, 2022
Address: Parc Jeanne-Mance
Why You Need To Go: Eat some Polish food, enjoy some Polish music and take part in some on-site activities!
Accessibility: The City of Montreal says Parc Jeanne-Mance is wheelchair accessible with assistance. Parts of the park do have steps and slopes.