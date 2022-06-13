Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal's Old Port Is Getting A 100-Dish Street Food Festival & Night Market This Summer

Admission is only $3!

Food from Festival StreetFood Montréal 2019.

Prepare your appetites. A street food festival/night market is coming to Montreal's Old Port. The second edition of the Festival StreetFood Montréal will take over the Quai de l'Horloge between July 7 and 10. Organizers promise over 100 dishes representing popular fare from Europe, Asia, South America and Quebec.

The festival announced its return on June 3 following an almost three-year hiatus. The inaugural edition of Festival StreetFood Montréal took place on rue Peel in August 2019.

"We are extremely happy to present the 2nd edition of the Festival StreetFood Montréal, combining the best of both worlds by bringing together the night market and food festival experience to the heart of the city!" organizers wrote on Facebook.

The festival is currently accepting applications from would-be vendors. In the Facebook post, it said the goal is to have over 20 participating chefs and restaurants.

Admission will be only $3 for everyone over the age of eight. The festival website also puts menu items at between $3 and $12, but it's unclear whether that information is up to date. MTL Blog has reached out to verify. This article will be updated.

The market will be open until 11 p.m. on each day of its four-day run.

Get a summary of the details we have so far below.

Festival StreetFood Montréal

Price: $3 admission for everyone over the age of eight

Where: Quai de l'Horloge, Montreal Old Port

When: July 7 to 10, 2022

Accessibility: MTL Blog has reached out to festival organizers for accessibility information. This article will be updated.

Website

