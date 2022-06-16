11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend If You Want To Avoid The F1 Grand Prix
Start your engines... 🏁
Grand Prix weekend is FINALLY back in Montreal and you just know the city will be vibin'. But if F1 isn't your thing or you want to just get out and enjoy the city, there's enough else going on this weekend to keep you going all the way to Monday morning.
Here's what's going on this weekend in Montreal...
Eat Some Polish Cuisine At This Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., June 18, 2022
Address: Parc Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Head over to Parc Jeanne-Mance to try some peirogies, BBQ sausage and other Polish favourites, all to some Polish music and rhythms. You can even make your own flower crown to get into the summer spirit, among other on-site activities.
Discover This Pop-Up That's A Taste Of Tulum
Price: $125 for brunch (either 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), $35 for the dance party (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
When: June 16 to 19
Address: Bassin Peel, 1055 rue de la Commune O.
Why You Need To Go: Summer always brings the best pop-ups of the year, but this one on the water is sure to grab the city's attention. Playa Patrón aims to transport you to the beaches of Tulum, from the food, to the cocktails to the decor.
Dance The Night Away At The Second Weekend Of MURAL Fest
When: Until June 19
Address: 3527, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Back for its second weekend, MURAL is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Check out artists, both painting murals and performing on stage, and enjoy the pedestrianized boulevard Saint-Laurent.
Head Over To The New Frida Kahlo Exhibit
Address: Arsenal art contemporain; 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For more art, make your way over to the Arsenal Museum in Griffintown and check out the all-new Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon,an immersive exhibit showcasing the life and works of the famous Mexican painter.
Check Out This New Waterside Terrasse
When: Opens June 17
Address: 2, rue de la Commune O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought the terrasse scene couldn't get any better, a new spot just opened to give you yet another reason to get outside and enjoy a 5à7. La Cantine will feature gourmet bites, stunning summer cocktails and an impressive wine list.
Discover One Of Montreal's Many Farmers' Markets
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is filled with markets with fresh produce and local goods. Atwater and Jean-Talon may get all of the glory, but there are so many places to check out that won't be as packed with tourists here for the weekend.
Live Out Your Bridgerton Fantasy
Price: $49+ Regular, $90+ VIP
When: Until July 23
Address: Arsenal art contemporain; 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Calling all Bridgerton fans: The Queens Ball is on at the Arsenal. Watch as actors put on an elaborate show inspired by the Regency drama. So grab your ballgown, your fans and your pearls and get ready to waltz the night away.
Raise A Glass To Pride At This Rooftop Happy Hour
Price: $12 online, $15 at the door
When: Every Friday all summer long
Address: Club Unity; 1171, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Lesbian/Queer-only happy hour event from ElleLui and Unity is a safe space for members of the community to get together and enjoy good vibes. The event include DJs, queer performers and a rooftop terrasse that's sure to be popping week after week.
Drink Some Peroni At Time Out Market
Courtsey of Time Out Market Montréal
When: Until June 19
Address: The Eaton Centre, 705, rue Saint-Catherine O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Beer Bar at the iconic Time Out Market has been transformed with a Peroni takeover. Over at the wine bar, you can grab Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, and Les Îles — describe in a press release as "a local version of the Apérol apéritif with notes of orange and mandarin."
And with the new Time Out After Dark open until 1:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday, it's the perfect place to grab a drink before a night out of Grand Prix partying... or not!
Sip And Sail On The Canal
Address: 22, avenue Atwater, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The floating bar on the Lachine Canal the Atwater Market has officially opened its doors for the season. Grab a bite and some drinks after a day of exploring or catch a gorgeous Montreal sunset from the water with food, a cocktail and great company.
@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Price: Free
When: Open daily until September 15, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: Delta Hotel, 475 Av. du Président-Kennedy
Why You Need To Go: NRML BSKT has light-up scoreboards and hoops and six games to choose from.