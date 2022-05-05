Montreal's Plateau Is Getting A Hidden Beer Garden This Month
Pair a microbrew with a meal by a world-famous chef 🍻
You can raise a glass to the good life under the trees at the Montreal Plateau's new Belle Geule Biergarten opening May 17. Just north of Parc Laurier, the space will house a sprawling outdoor seating area and industrial restaurant/pub that serves cold ones brewed on-site, along with a menu prepared by famed Haitian chef Paul Toussaint.
That means you can pair local craft beer with pan-caribbean food and American BBQ.
On the menu is Toussaint's popular jerk chicken served at Montreal’s Time Out Market, along with a brisket sandwich, fish ceviche, homemade calzone, and mac n’ cheese. Toussaint brings his expertise from famed former Arcade-Fire-owned restaurant Agrikol, and his own downtown eatery Kamùy, to served pub fare grilled to perfection.
Each dish is intended to mix and match with a microbrew on tap.
"We are so excited to associate with Chef Paul, who shares our vision for combining high end gastronomy with comfort food, paired with an exciting array of new beers, in a welcoming backyard environment that feels like home," said Belle Geule's master brewer Jan-Philippe Barbeau.
His creations range from German Kellerbiers (lagers brewed at cold temps) and scotch lagers to more unorthodox brews with ingredients like vanilla, coconut, and raspberries.
“We are raising the bar with this new collaboration! Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule is the culmination of our efforts to create a space that is the epitome of the Montreal experience!" he said.
The beer garden can host around 200 people and has plans to expand this summer to accommodate even more visitors eager to have a true Montreal gastronomy experience.
Biergarten Belle GeuleA group of people sips beer under the blue light of a brewing room. Right: A bartender pours a pitcher of beer from a tap.
Courtesy of Biergarten Belle Gueule
When: Opening May 17
Where: 5579 ave Christophe-Colomb
Hours: Tuesday to Friday - 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday - noon to closing time