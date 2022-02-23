Montreal Brunch Lovers Can Now Add All Time Out Market Restaurants To Their Weekend List
There's a specialty brunch cocktail menu too, so you can start drinking at noon without any judgment. 🍸
What's everyone in the 514's favourite sport? Montreal brunch, of course. We're always looking for a spot to have our hangover brunch on weekend mornings. Now, there's a place where brunch-goers can have a bunch of different restaurants' versions of the meal all in one spot.
Starting Saturday, February 26, every restaurant at Time Out Market Montreal is going to be serving brunch on both days of the weekend.
And for the people who love their afternoon cocktails, note that Time Out's bar is also open starting at noon, so you can get yourself a drink to go with one of the many brunch options.
Courtesy of Time Out Market Montreal
Every Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m., every concession in Time Out Market will be serving its own version of brunch.
Each spot will have a signature brunch dish reflective of the restaurant and its cuisine. Brunch options include Chef Paul Toussaint's jerk sandwich, Americas BBQ's al pastor sandwich, Campo's bifana brunch poutine, or Moleskine’s breakfast pizza. A little something for everyone!
To go with your meal, you can try some of Time Out's specialty brunch cocktails, like the Mai Tom, Creamy Apricot, or the Wild Strawberry. For those who don't feel like drinking at noon, you can also order a colourful smoothie or a mocktail.
Bon appétit!
Time Out Market Montreal weekend brunch
Address: Time Out Market Montreal; Centre Eaton, 705 rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
When: Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To taste test all the different brunch options Time Out Market has to offer — and to start drinking at noon without any judgment.
