Montreal's International Beer Festival Will Have 100s Of Brews & A Ginormous Terrasse
Mondial de la bière is back from May 19 to 22.
Quebec's annual beer industry bash is back from May 19 to 22, after a two-year pandemic pause. The 28th edition of Mondial de la bière will take place at the iconic Gare Windsor with a massive terrasse in the adjoining Cour Rio Tinto (between the historic rail terminal and the Bell Centre). The popular tasting event is free to enter — you pay for what you drink — and will feature four days of access to over 400 beers, ciders, meads, and mocktails.
“This will be the first time the festival will be held both indoors and outdoors… The new concept will allow us to welcome more visitors and offer two different environments," said festival co-founder and CEO Jeannine Marois.
"Rain or shine, visitors will have access to the courtyard. Beer fans can cheers the start of summer during the long weekend leading up to National Patriots' Day."
Festival-goers will get to try brews from over 100 producers from Quebec, Canada, Belgium, Iceland, Austria, and Ireland, as well as Vermont and New York.
Beer-food pairings will be sold by on-site vendors, including offerings from Frite Alors, bison sausage from Kévy, assorted nuts from Aliments Family Crops, and charcuterie from Fou Du Cochon.
Early access tickets for the event are already on sale with a $30 + tax early access package available through April 30. The deal includes 20 tasting coupons, a glass, and a "Beer road map" or tasting guide of your choice while supplies last.
Other ticket combos include 30 coupons and a glass from a previous year for $40 + tax, or 30 coupons and a new edition mug for $50 + tax.
Each tasting is between 2 to 4 ounces and will be served exclusively in branded glasses. Each beer mug is sized for responsible consumption.
Mondial de la bière 2022
When: May 19 – May 22 // Thursday, Friday, Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. & Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Where: Gare Windsor and Cour Rio Tinto,1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal (between Peel and de la Montagne)
Tickets: Free entry; each coupon costs $1. On average, most beers will cost between 2 to 8 coupons per tasting.