Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's International Beer Festival Will Have 100s Of Brews & A Ginormous Terrasse

Mondial de la bière is back from May 19 to 22.

​Someone pours a beer into a festival-branded glass mug. Right: A group clinks cups on the festival terrasse in Cour Rio Tinto.

Someone pours a beer into a festival-branded glass mug. Right: A group clinks cups on the festival terrasse in Cour Rio Tinto.

Courtesy of Mondial de la Bière Festival.

Quebec's annual beer industry bash is back from May 19 to 22, after a two-year pandemic pause. The 28th edition of Mondial de la bière will take place at the iconic Gare Windsor with a massive terrasse in the adjoining Cour Rio Tinto (between the historic rail terminal and the Bell Centre). The popular tasting event is free to enter — you pay for what you drink — and will feature four days of access to over 400 beers, ciders, meads, and mocktails.

“This will be the first time the festival will be held both indoors and outdoors… The new concept will allow us to welcome more visitors and offer two different environments," said festival co-founder and CEO Jeannine Marois.

"Rain or shine, visitors will have access to the courtyard. Beer fans can cheers the start of summer during the long weekend leading up to National Patriots' Day."

Festival-goers will get to try brews from over 100 producers from Quebec, Canada, Belgium, Iceland, Austria, and Ireland, as well as Vermont and New York.

Beer-food pairings will be sold by on-site vendors, including offerings from Frite Alors, bison sausage from Kévy, assorted nuts from Aliments Family Crops, and charcuterie from Fou Du Cochon.

Early access tickets for the event are already on sale with a $30 + tax early access package available through April 30. The deal includes 20 tasting coupons, a glass, and a "Beer road map" or tasting guide of your choice while supplies last.

Other ticket combos include 30 coupons and a glass from a previous year for $40 + tax, or 30 coupons and a new edition mug for $50 + tax.

Each tasting is between 2 to 4 ounces and will be served exclusively in branded glasses. Each beer mug is sized for responsible consumption.

Mondial de la bière 2022

When: May 19 – May 22 // Thursday, Friday, Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. & Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Gare Windsor and Cour Rio Tinto,1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal (between Peel and de la Montagne)

Tickets: Free entry; each coupon costs $1. On average, most beers will cost between 2 to 8 coupons per tasting.

Website

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...