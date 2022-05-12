11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Because It’s Hot Out & So Are You
Montreal is just sizzling with summer excitement! ☀️
It's the freakin' weekend! If you're looking for some exciting things to do in Montreal this weekend, then look no further.
With Montreal temperatures reaching some real highs, now is the best time to soak up that sun, and what better way to do it than enjoying it from a park, your fave terrasse, or an outdoor festival, and the 514 has got all of that going on.
So, if you are ready to live your best life and sizzle as hot as the weather, then this weekend is your weekend!
Soak In The Views From Perché
When: Opening May 12
Address: 153, rue Saint-Amable, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Check It Out: This stunning terrasse in Old Montreal is more than just a place to grab a drink...It's the perfect place to catch an amazing view of our city. The famous terrasse is making its return and whether you're a tourist or a local, the views never cease to amaze.
Celebrate Pasta Fest
When: May 11 to 24, 2022
Why You Need To Go: 22 restaurants in and around the city are participating in this year's Pasta Fest, dedicated to everyone's favourite Italian dish. If you've ever needed an excuse to go around to try pasta all over the city, this may just be it.
Check Out This Tulip Field In Old Montreal
Price: $20 for admission and $2 per tulip
When: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: rue de la Commune near Quai King Edward, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says spring quite like wandering through a field of gorgeous flowers. The team that brings you the spectacular U-pick flower fields every year is bringing you a field of 600,000 multi-coloured flowers to the streets of Old Montreal that you can pick or simply take pics.
Try This New Sustainable Fast Food Joint
Address: 3400, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With the philosophy that "There is no planet B," Green Gazoline Burger is a new spot in Saint Henri that's all about going green from the way the food is made to the way it's served. Super trendy and a little more on the upscale side, this is definitely not your average burger and fries spot, but it could be your new favourite.
Play Some Retro Arcade Games At Time Out Market
Price: Free, but reservations are mandatory
When: Until June 23
Address: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The city's most popular food hall is bringing you retro games, like Northstar pinball machines, Pac-Man and Pong. Located on the bridge across the market, you can grab a bite and a drink and show off your fun side.
Get Fancy With Some High Tea
Why You Need To Go: Afternoon tea on the weekend is great, but having high tea takes it to all new heights. The perfect way to embrace your inner royalty, Montreal is filled with spots where you can really get fancy.
Order A Cocktail Tree From This Griffintown Restaurant
Address: SHAY, 1414, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: SHAY has become known as one of the best spots for amazing food and drinks in Montreal, but the latest creation takes the cake. The Bar Tree is a full-on production with a collection of cocktails made by the restaurant's in-house bar chef, Mauricio, and is brought straight to your table to give it a little extra flair.
Celebrate The Opening Of Terrasse St-Ambroise
Address: behind 5080, rue Saint-Ambroise, Montreal, QC; access via the Lachine Canal bike path
Why You Need To Go: Terrasse season is officially back and so is this ultra popular spot on the canal. It's just one of the many things opening in Sud-Ouest this summer and is a great welcome back to hanging out outside.
Snap A Pic At This New Selfie Expo
Price: $30 for one guest for one hour; $50 for a two-hour visit. Private rentals start at $500.
Address: Le Saint Motel, 4000, rue St-Ambroise, Suite 278, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're insta-feed is in some much-needed newness, then this new selfie studio is the place for you. Created by three Montreal-based photographers, this setup features different themed rooms with props, sets and lighting to make you feel like you're in a 70s motel to give you some serious Montreal nostalgia.
Witness Atwater Market Come Into Full Bloom
Address: Atwater Market, 138, ave. Atwater, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Atwater Market is always a wonderful place to visit, but now that the flower stalls are officially back, this iconic bustling market on the water is even more amazing. Get lost in the endless rows of flowers and get anything and everything for your own garden at home.
Experience Van Gogh Like Never Before
Price: $32 Adults, $26 Students
Address: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 301 rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC (Entrance at the corner of rue Saint-Antoine and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle)
Why You Need To Check It Out: Everyone knows that Montreal is an artsy city, which is why we welcome cool exhibits like Distorsion with open arms. Presented at Palais des Congres by the team at OASIS, this fully-immersive installation invites you to discover the Italian painter's works with all of your senses.
