Montreal's Ukrainian Festival Is Back To Celebrate Resilience & Of Course, Pierogies
There will be a Ukrainian beer tailgating event before the Alouettes game, too!🇺🇦🍻
The Montreal Ukrainian Festival is welcoming its 22nd year bringing pierogies, colourful traditional outfits and cultural performances to the city. This year, organizers are bringing together more than 200 performers to entertain attendees throughout the day-long festival this Saturday.
Alongside the community performers, the Ukrainian Festival is also bringing L'Orchestre classique de Montréal to serenade you as you browse the Ukrainian crafts, food and drinks available. "There will be something for everybody," organizers write in a press release. With over 70 kiosks selling and displaying a range of Ukrainian specialties, you're very likely to find something to enjoy.
The festival is partnering with local breweries to sell a limited-edition "Volya" beer, meaning "freedom." There will also be a variety of Ukrainian imports to taste, along with cocktail-making exhibitions to improve your mixology skills with an Eastern European flair.
If seeing beautiful clothes, intricate art and rousing performances isn't enough for you, the festival is also hosting a tailgate ahead of the Alouettes game the day before, September 9. From 5:30 p.m. until game time at 7:30, the Ukrainian Festival will be stationed at the corner of Parc and des Pins to serve Volya beer and get the party going before enjoying the football match.
Ukrainian Festival
Price: Free entry, food and drinks available for purchase
When: Saturday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Parc Maisonneuve, 4601, rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For the hundreds of performances, specialty Ukrainian drinks and to raise funds for humanitarian aid.