A New Montreal Supper Club Offers 'Indiscreet Glamour' For Your Next Swank Night Out
From the people behind buzzy raw bar Guilt & Ivy — complete with the iconic oysters!
The newest addition to Montreal's thriving supper club scene is Heiress, a Westmount venue located in the stately Golden Square Mile neighbourhood. Its menu and atmosphere cater to the city's unending fascination with exclusive dining experiences.
The supper club — a restaurant genre that adds post-meal nightlife to higher-end dishes — comes from the team behind Westmount's Guilt & Ivy, led by Matt Coolen with executive chef Valentino Cucciniello.
The menu features modern American dishes with a French bistro twist, like the "Land, Sea, Air Platter," featuring a 32-ounce T-bone Steak, a two-pound lobster and a whole roasted Cornish game hen.
A plate of oysters on ice.Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog
Other stand-out menu items include succulent lamb T-bone ($42) and red snapper topped with a lobster claw and bathed in lobster bisque ($52). And for those wondering, yes, the classic oysters from Guilt & Ivy are also available.
You can dine in rustic luxury amid barn wood walls, glass champagne art, crystal chandeliers and black and white photos.
Evenings at Heiress begin as an intimate dining experience and evolve into more of a party vibe through the night, with bottle service and some of the city's top DJs joining the mix.
“What we are doing at Heiress will be familiar to the people that frequent Guilt & Ivy, with the same intimate lounge-y dinner vibe, the indiscreet glamour you come to us for, a team that makes you feel like family, but with a bit more of an elegance in the room and the dishes,” Matt Coolen told MTL Blog.
You can make a reservation to secure a seat, but walk-ins are also welcome, he said.
Heiress
Address: 1490, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's newest supper club serves food as glamorous as the decor.
