North America's Cleanest Airports Were Ranked & Montreal Made The Cut
Only two Canadian airports made the list.
Montreal's YUL airport was recently ranked as one of the best airports in the world, and now, it's taking on yet another title — one of the cleanest airports in North America.
Skytrax, a consultancy firm located in the U.K. that runs an airline and airport review and ranking site dropped its list of 2023 World Airport Awards winners. When it comes to ranking some of the cleanest airports in North America, Montreal is clearly doing something right.
"Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the standards of airport cleanliness have become much more important to customers and airports maintaining these highest standards are well featured in the best airport cleanliness results," Skytrax wrote.
Skytrax ranked its winners based on votes submitted by air travellers worldwide who completed the 2022/2023 World Airport Survey and Montreal was ranked as the eighth cleanest airport across the continent.
In fact, only two Canadian airports made the list with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) landing in the first spot. Sadly, Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) didn't make the cut.
The United States totally swept the competition with a total of 8 out of 10 entries. Here's the complete top 10 list of the cleanest airports in North America:
- Vancouver
- Seattle-Tacoma
- Terminal B, LaGuardia Airport
- Houston Hobby
- San Francisco
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
- Boston Logan
- Montreal
- Houston George Bush
- Minneapolis St. Paul