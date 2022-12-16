Montreal YUL Airport Launched A New 'Express' System To Get You Through Security Faster
Montreal's YUL airport is stepping up its travel game in an attempt to minimize security wait times. The Aéroport de Montreal introduced its newest feature, YUL Express — a free security appointment system that allows you to pass through checkpoint A security more efficiently.
"You've been waiting for it, YUL Express has arrived just in time for the holidays. If you're travelling to Canadian or international destinations, take advantage of the free YUL Express service now," the Montreal airport tweeted on December 15.
The service is currently being offered to passengers departing from Montreal's airport on both domestic and international flights. YUL Express is not available for flights to the United States just yet.
Travellers must make an appointment to use YUL Express by filling out a form and entering their flight information. Up to 10 people can be booked on the same reservation.
To complete your appointment, you must enter your email in order to receive a QR code confirmation. Upon arrival, the Montreal airport recommends having your printed or electronic copy of the QR code ready to go when entering YUL Express at security checkpoint A.
The service can be booked up to 72 hours before your flight. Travellers will have a 15-minute time frame to make their appointment. If you arrive later than this, you will be directed to the regular security line.
To make sure you give yourself enough time, the Aéroport de Montreal has also shared a few tips on how to best travel through YUL during the holiday season.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.