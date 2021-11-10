Things To Do
Old Montreal's Magical Christmas Alley Is Coming Back For Holiday Photoshoot Dates

There will be mulled wine.

Old Montreal shop Maison Pepin is bringing back its Christmas market alley. While in previous years, the alley has been a whimsical showcase for Pepin's seasonal goods, this year, it will be available exclusively for private photoshoot sessions.

Pepin has brought on event planning company Rox-Out to manage the event and studio Seance Photo to conduct the pet-friendly shoots. Customers who sign up will get a set of 10 photos.

Afterwards, Pepin invites participants to explore the alley with a cup of mulled wine, hot chocolate or Irish liqueur.

There will also be pretzels, brownies and candy.

Pepin says customers will get a "surprise bag" upon their departure.

On the store website, photoshoot sessions run for $150.

Slots are available on Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19. There will be a maximum of 40 shoots per day.

Old Montreal Christmas Alley Photoshoots

Where: Maison Pepin, 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19

