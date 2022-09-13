7 Open Montreal-Area Jobs That Pay $85,000 Or More
From plumbing to app development.🔧📱👔
If you're looking for a new job in Montreal, your options are many — if you speak French, of course. For those of us chasing higher salaries and bigger responsibilities, this list is a great place to grab inspiration for your next career move. From household maintenance to high-powered marketing roles, here are some of the highest-paying jobs on offer near the city right now.
Plumber
Salary: minimum $43 hourly, 40 hours per week
Company: Plomberie Harrison, Inc.
Location: 1117, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: If you have experience as a plumber or other household worker, good French and a valid driver's license, this could be the job for you. The company is looking for someone independent, versatile and hardworking who can handle (and thrive in) an environment without much strict routine.
Construction Superintendent
Salary: between $85,000 and $150,000 annually
Company: RH Carrière et Associés, Inc.
Location: 895, rue Saint-Laurent O., Longueuil, QC
Who Should Apply: Confident French speakers with three to five years of relevant experience are a good fit for this job. The position involves supervising and monitoring everything that happens at the sites under your control, including preparing daily reports and ensuring that everything is up to code.
Senior Network Administrator
Salary: between $85,000 and $120,000 annually
Company: Les Solutions B-Hive Canada Inc.
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: For this position, you'll need to bring a lot to the table: expertise and mastery of network infrastructure and security projects and perfect bilingualism. Candidates will also need to be certified in HPE/Cisco and Palo Alto Networks as well as possess good working knowledge of Azure infrastructure. If you have five to seven years of experience in this type of work, the money you'll bring in is definitely worth your while.
Mobile App Developer
Salary: between $90,000 and $120,000 annually
Company: High Tech Genesis
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Developers with two or more years of experience with C# and .Net, iOS and Android and mobile app development in general are a good fit for this position. In this role, you would be planning and developing mobile apps for multiple platforms and engaging in collaborative peer-led design and code reviews.
Recruiter
Salary: between $90,000 and $105,000 annually
Company: Diane Egan Langevin Emploi Recrutement et Associés Inc.
Location: 2001, boulevard Robert-Bourassa, Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This position is a classic recruiting job, with primarily remote work (besides two days in-office). Candidates should have three to five years' experience in a corporate recruiting environment. If you've recruited for insurance, financial services or brokerages, that's a strong plus. This role also requires creativity and an eye for selecting candidates. English and French are equally important for this job.
QA Automation Engineer
Salary: between $97,000 and $111,111 annually
Company: Laboratoires Acumatica Canada
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This job only requires English, but it does also require three or more years of hands-on experience testing web application documentation in C#, Java and/or Python. If that all makes sense to you, congrats on your next application! The right candidate will understand QA processes and testing APIs, as well as a strong capacity to handle multiple projects at once.
Director of Development (Financial, Communications and Other Business Services)
Salary: between $80,000 and $140,000 annually
Company: WIT Innovative Corporation
Location: Mont-Royal, QC
Who Should Apply: For folks who speak English (that means you) and ideally also Mandarin, this marketing and development-centred role could be a good fit. Candidates would be expected to strategize and manage marketing and customer relations, as well as educate new and current clients about water and plastic injection technologies. If that phrase means nothing to you, this might not be your next career move. But, if you have three or more years' experience understanding just that technology, then consider sliding your CV their way.