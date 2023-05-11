Pamela Anderson Is Coming To Montreal This Month
You can see her speak... for a high price.
Canadian actress, model and activist Pamela Anderson will be in Montreal this May for C2 2023, an annual conference of business leaders and corporate change-makers.
She'll join Quebec television host Julie Snyder on stage for a discussion, according to C2, about "her return to the spotlight and why telling your truth matters more than you might think."
"The '90s-icon-turned-activistist is a case study for turning stereotypes on their heads," organizers state in a press release. "For a long time, she was mostly known for her work in entertainment as a playmate and actress. But the Canadian star has spent decades advocating for animal and environmental rights, veganism and against domestic violence. Today, the trailblazer is breaking the barriers that were holding her back, and taking control of her own story for the world to see."
Among Anderson's many accomplishments, C2 highlights her role as a PETA board member, founder of the Pamela Anderson Foundation (an organization "dedicated to human, animal and environmental rights") and fundraiser for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Among the dozens of other C2 Montréal speakers this year are skateboarder Tony Hawk, ALDO Group CEO David Bensadoun, and Shopify president Harley Finkelstein.
Her interview with Snyder is the first day of C2, Wednesday, May 24. The three-day conference ends on Friday, May 26.
One-day passes are $795. Three-day passes are $1,795.