Part Of Highway 40 In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Will Be Closed Off & On Until December

A stretch of highway could be closed nights and weekends in either direction.

Rue des Pins overpass on Highway 40 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Rue des Pins overpass on Highway 40 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Many of Montreal's faithful residents never set foot behind the wheel of a car, and that’s just the way they like it. For the rest of us drivers, here is some slightly inconvenient news from the Ministère des Transports: part of Highway 40 in the West Island will be intermittently closed as construction occurs over the next months. Specifically, we can expect closures and detours over a small stretch of the autoroute from August 8 and into December.

The reason for these inconveniences is an ongoing project to repair the overpass carrying Chemin des Pins, which will be completely closed between Rue Poultry Cottages and Chemin Sainte-Marie in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Local traffic will still be allowed between Rue Euclide-Lavigne and Chemin Sainte-Marie.

As for Highway 40, we can expect both partial and complete closures in both directions in the evening, at night, and on weekends. Traffic will be diverted during full closures, so you might be driving on some service roads for a while this fall.

The ministère emphasizes that detours and all construction will be marked with temporary signs, so no one should be blindsided by unexpected delays (we can only hope). Let's also hope for good weather, as poor conditions could lead to the construction getting postponed, which could force Montrealers to take detours all the way through Christmas.

To plan ahead and make sure you know what's up with traffic, including detours and closures, you can check by following the Ministère des Transports on social media or by checking Québec 511.

