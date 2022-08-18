Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
old montreal

Part Of Old Montreal Will Transform Into An 18th-Century Market This Month

There will be 70 artisan stands in total!

Senior Editor
Merchants in colonial garb great customers at the Pointe-à-Callière 18th-century market. Right: Dance workshop at the Pointe-à-Callière 18th-century market.

Merchants in colonial garb great customers at the Pointe-à-Callière 18th-century market. Right: Dance workshop at the Pointe-à-Callière 18th-century market.

Jean-Michael Seminaro | Courtesy of Pointe-à-Callière

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum's 18th-century public market is coming back to Old Montreal between August 27 and 28. The event revives the gathering space that once stood in what's now the Place Royale and Place D'Youville.

Re-enactors will pose as early settlers representing a cross-section of colonial society; Pointe-à-Callière says there will be noblemen, peasants, sailors, villagers and soldiers marching through the grounds and conducting firing drills.

The idealized presentation of (in reality often-brutal) settler colonialism will also feature merchant stalls with traditional wares, musical performances and demonstrations in wool spinning, calligraphy, pottery and basketwork, among other skills.

A second section of the market will feature contemporary artisans. There, Abenaki, Anishinaabe, Kanyen'kehà:ka, Mi’kmaq and Naskapi artists will lead workshops in "leather tanning, cooking, and basketwork, as well as the making of moccasins, cradleboards, and dreamcatchers," according to a press release.

The juxtaposition of the historical and modern is meant to demonstrate the continuation of "ancestral practices" to the present day.

The museum says there will be 70 stands in total between the historical and contemporary parts of the market.

The site will open at 10 a.m. on August 27 and close for the season at 6 p.m. on August 28.

Get a summary of the details below.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum 18th-Century Market In Old Montreal

Merchants in colonial garb pose in a stall at the Pointe-\u00e0-Calli\u00e8re 18th-century market.

Merchants in colonial garb pose in a stall at the Pointe-à-Callière 18th-century market.

Jean-Michael Seminaro | Courtesy of Pointe-à-Callière

Price: Free to attend

Where: Outside the Pointe-à-Callière Museum, Place Royale and Place D'Youville in Old Montreal

When:

  • Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...