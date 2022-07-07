Pride Month In Montreal Is Over, But These Queer Organizers Are Keeping The Party Going
You can keep dancing until Montreal pride in August.
A few people are probably still celebrating June pride, riding their 22nd wind and fuelling themselves with carbs, energy drinks, and sheer force of will.
The rest of us have gone home and rested several times over, and may finally be seeking some fresh excitement. Lesbians, queer folks, and respectful allies, this list of new things to do is for you.
Even Cowgirls Get The Blues
When: July 7 at 9 p.m.
Address: Bar le Ritz, 179, rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Tonight, queer and lesbian events organizers at ellelui are putting on a cowgirl-themed dance and mingle night at Bar le Ritz.
Get ready for “queer cowboy madness,” with performers including local burlesque star Butterscotch Blondie. Tickets are sold out online, but there will be 100 available for sale at the door. If you don’t have one yet, go early!
BLUSH: Daddy Edition
When: July 8 at 10 p.m.
Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue St-Hubert, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: This latest installment in the BLUSH: Lesbian Party MTL events series promises Daddy vibes and Daddy vibes only.
A special edition of Montreal’s only lesbian disco, the evening will feature three DJs and three main acts, including drag king DeVerry Bess. Additional performers include 2022 Drag Moi Winner Walter Ego. Tickets are available online.
Queer Youth Roller Disco
When: July 16 at 8 p.m.
Address: Roller Disco Montreal, 8355, ch. Montview, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Pull on some roller skates, fasten your helmet, and let’s dance! Ellelui has partnered with Queer McGill to host a fun evening of disco tunes.
Geared towards queer youth ages 16-23, this event promises retro vibes and a light, playful atmosphere. It’s also totally free and food will be provided! Tickets are currently sold out, so hop on the waitlist and keep your fingers crossed!
Lust Cove x ellelui Dance Party
When: July 22
Address: Notre Dame des Quilles
For the slightly older crowd, queer and trans-BIPOC performance troupe Lust Cove is hosting a joint event with ellelui at Notre Dame des Quilles later this month. Tickets and time are TBA, but we’ve reached out to ellelui and will be updating you with further details as they become available.
L Nights & The Mingle Room
A fig on a pink plate.
The Mingle Room - L Nights VIP Lounge
When: July 27 at 6 p.m.
Address: Le Saint Edouard, 808, boul. Rosemont, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Lesbian organizers L Nights are hosting yet another lesbian-centric party later this month! This event also features a special speakeasy-themed VIP area called The Mingle Room.
Tickets to The Mingle Room include a free drink, access to door prizes, a chance to skip the line, and the opportunity to participate in L Nights’ sweet sapphic speed dating. They’ve been hosting “epic lesbian parties” for 7 years, but this is the first time speed dating has factored in, so don’t miss your chance to grab a spot!
