Quebec Is Officially Proposing A Law To Restrict Anti-Vax Protests At Schools & Hospitals

Leaders have condemned some anti-vax protest tactics.

On Thursday, the Quebec government will introduce a new bill at the National Assembly to "regulate anti-vaccine demonstrations near our schools, daycares, hospitals and vaccination clinics," according to Premier François Legault.

"I understand that it is delicate to restrict the right to demonstrate, but frankly, there are limits," Legault wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after the premier suggested earlier in the week that his government would move to restrict anti-vaccine protests in front of some public institutions.

Quebec politicians have widely condemned such protest tactics.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault will present the bill.

"What is perhaps most shocking to me is to imagine what our nurses must feel when they see [these protests]," the premier wrote.

"At a time when there is a serious shortage of nurses in our health network, we cannot let a handful of radicals make their lives even more difficult."

