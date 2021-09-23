Quebec Is Officially Proposing A Law To Restrict Anti-Vax Protests At Schools & Hospitals

Where will the proof of vaccination be required?
Much like Quebec, in Ontario, proof of vaccination will be required in many public settings where there could be prolonged close contact with other people.
For instance, if you want to visit a restaurant or go see a concert, you'll be required to show proof of vaccination.
Here's the full list of places that need to see your vaccination proof, as established by the Ontario Ministry of Health:
- "indoor areas of meeting and event spaces"
- including "banquet halls, conference and convention centres (with limited exceptions)"
- "indoor and outdoor areas of food or drink establishments with dance facilities, including nightclubs and restoclubs and other similar establishments"
- except for delivery and takeout
- "indoor areas of restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments without dance facilities"
- except for delivery, takeout and patios
- "indoor areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, including waterparks, and personal fitness training"
- including "gyms, fitness/sporting/ recreational facilities, pools, leagues sporting events, waterparks, and indoor areas of facilities where spectators watch events"
- "indoor areas of casinos, bingo halls, and other gaming establishments
- "indoor areas of concert venues, theatres, and cinemas
- "indoor areas of bathhouses, sex clubs and strip clubs
- "indoor areas of horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues"
- and "indoor areas where film and TV productions take place with studio audiences"
- except for cast and crew members
In Ontario, you are considered fully vaccinated if you have:
- "the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by Health Canada, or any combination of such vaccines, or
- "one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine not authorized by Health Canada, followed by one dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine authorized by Health Canada, or
- "three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine not authorized by Health Canada" and have "received [the] final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before providing the proof of being fully vaccinated."
Are there any other exceptions?
There are indeed certain exceptions that will apply, but they are few and quite specific.
For example, "workers, contractors, repair workers, delivery workers, students, volunteers, inspectors or others who are entering the business or organization for work purposes and not as patrons" will not be required to show proof of vaccination.
You also won't need to show proof of vaccination at retail shops, going to a wedding, restaurant pick-up and delivery, or if you need to enter an establishment to use the bathroom. Children under 12 years old are also exempt.
Unlike Quebec, Ontario does not require proof of vaccination to access a restaurant patio.
Furthermore, anyone who can show proof of a valid medical reason for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 is also exempt from showing proof of vaccination.
Will I be able to show my Quebec vaccine passport?
Ontario is working on a QR code system like Quebec's, but the Ontario government has not confirmed whether the province will recognize Quebec's QR codes.
For now, Ontario says that "patrons who are visitors to Ontario will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and proof of identification to enter the businesses [and] organizations."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccine and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.