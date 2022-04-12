Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

covid-19 quebec

Quebec's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Have Spiked & Yesterday's Rise Was This Wave's Biggest

The province has surpassed one million infections.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A person wearing a mask walks by a closed Montreal restaurant.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province have been on the rise this week. In the past 24 hours, Quebec reported 145 new patients in care bringing the total to 1,938 and marking the highest jump since January when a curfew was still in effect.

Public Health recorded 67 people in intensive care, a decrease of two compared to the previous day. While 294 new people have been hospitalized, 149 were also discharged.

Deaths linked to the virus have also spiked, with 35 reported since yesterday. That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 14,579. Of those, 5,382 have occurred in Montreal.

The province has 900 active COVID-19 outbreaks, an increase of 48 since Sunday.

Yesterday, the province hit a grim milestone, surpassing one million infections. The current total sits at 1,003,491.

