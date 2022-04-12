Quebec's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Have Spiked & Yesterday's Rise Was This Wave's Biggest
The province has surpassed one million infections.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province have been on the rise this week. In the past 24 hours, Quebec reported 145 new patients in care bringing the total to 1,938 and marking the highest jump since January when a curfew was still in effect.
Public Health recorded 67 people in intensive care, a decrease of two compared to the previous day. While 294 new people have been hospitalized, 149 were also discharged.
#COVID19 - En date du 11 avril, voici la situation au Qu\u00e9bec: http://bit.ly/3u2lZJO\u00a0pic.twitter.com/Gj5V1xMMTz— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1649775777
Deaths linked to the virus have also spiked, with 35 reported since yesterday. That brings the total number of deaths in the province to 14,579. Of those, 5,382 have occurred in Montreal.
The province has 900 active COVID-19 outbreaks, an increase of 48 since Sunday.
Yesterday, the province hit a grim milestone, surpassing one million infections. The current total sits at 1,003,491.