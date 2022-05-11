Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Urgences-Santé Is Hiring Quebec Students & You Could Earn Up To $23/Hour

Urgences-santé has open positions for a summer work-study program!

Associate Editor
If you've been looking to snag a position with the Government of Quebec, then we've got you covered. Well, actually...Urgences-santé has got you covered.

Urgences-santé is currently recruiting full-time students for the summer season. The medical team is looking to fill an array of open positions from maintenance, equipment and building workers. The various roles pay up to $22.91/hour all while opening up doors further into the healthcare field.

The open roles would require candidates to perform a number of tasks including checking equipment for compliance, undergoing repair and taking inventory, all while cleaning and maintaining the care of paramedical equipment.

Candidates will also be required to work alongside crisis management personnel, including ambulance workers so that operations can run as smoothly as possible.

The hourly salary for the available positions ranges from $19.95 to $22.91 per hour, which includes a range of benefits, too!

In addition to the many tasks at hand, applicants must be accessible 24/7 and every other weekend for a period of four months. Urgences-santé would require workers to be available for shifts ranging anywhere from 8 to 12 hours day and night.

The jobs will be performed at three of urgences-santé's operational centres in Montreal, LaSalle, and Laval.

While the work is demanding, urgences-santé offers up a benefits package that makes the job role slightly more alluring. In addition to a competitive hourly salary, workers can expect evening, night and weekend premiums when applicable.

Employees will also benefit from four weeks of accumulated holiday time or 8% of their total earnings for full-time workers. Employees also have access to paid public holidays and sick leave, life and salary insurance plans, and reimbursement of basic fees and photos when renewing your driver's license.

In order to qualify, candidates must hold a high school diploma and possess a valid class 5 driving license. Applicants must also be able to lift weight up to 88 pounds and have knowledge of both spoken and written English and French.

Although urgences-santé is hiring for the summer season, they will continue to offer employment opportunities for workers who wish to work part-time during the course of their studies if you wish to remain on the team.

If you feel like you've got what it takes, and are a fitting candidate, then apply away!

Urgences-santé Jobs

Salary: Roles pay between $19.95 and $22.91 per hour

Company: Urgences-santé

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

