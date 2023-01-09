This Montreal Company Is Hiring English Speakers & There Are So Many Work Perks
Sekure just got a fresh rebrand, and it's the perfect spot to launch a career.
One important but seriously underrated part of job hunting is checking out what perks will be available to you — you deserve to feel good about every aspect of your career! First, start by seeking out companies that share your values.
You probably know Sekure Payment Experts by their old name, Sekure Merchant Solutions. They changed it up to reflect the company's vision of delivering unbiased advice to small-to-medium-sized businesses, and they’re hiring for so many English-speaking roles right now.
Sekure cares about their employees as much as they care about their customers. That's why they take the time to host fun social events.
They recently celebrated their rebrand with all-you-can-eat food stations, an open bar and a live performance from the internationally acclaimed band Nomadic Massive.
As small-business allies, Sekure’s staff receives professional-level training to ensure their merchant success. Developing experts in payment solutions and small businesses with positivity has become the key to their success.
This payment solutions provider is all about providing incomparable opportunities to both customers and employees. You can get in on that action by applying to an opening in one of their departments such as Sales, Client Acquisition, Customer Support, People and Culture, Information Technology, Marketing or Training and Development.
Courtesy of Sekure Payment Experts
Montrealers can find Sekure at two great locations. Their dog-friendly offices are complete with staff lounges, cafeterias, games rooms, pool tables, video games, foosball and ping-pong.
One location can be found on the West Island and the other is downtown (which has amazing views just FYI) — centrally located in the prestigious Place Ville Marie and only a few steps from the Bonaventure Metro station and Gare Centrale.
The rebrand's all about uncovering their core values: collaboration, expertise, caring, positivity and trust.
Sekure fosters inter-departmental collaboration, and there are a ton of mentoring programs to support employee development. For example, some customer service representatives are trained to be ETA Certified Payment Professionals.
Courtesy of Sekure Payment Experts
Joining their team not only connects you with like-minded people but also gets you some pretty sweet perks like professional-level training, a competitive salary, company events and plenty of opportunities for advancement.
Consistently named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers and Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates for several years running — Sekure is a great place to take your professional career to new heights.
There are also plenty of chances to meet new people and get involved with a "People Committee" to ensure a healthy life-and-work balance and day-to-day job enjoyment with fun games and the occasional happy hour.
Courtesy of Sekure Payment Experts
In need of more flexible working options? There are plenty of remote positions to accommodate your lifestyle.
If you choose to work on site, be sure to take advantage of their employee lounge and free breakfast (because complimentary coffee with chocolatine on the side always tastes better).
Even if you don't have a long list of experience or a fancy degree, you can still find a good fit in a role like their entry-level sales position.
It's a full-time gig with all the benefits, like health and dental after three months of service, and you only need to have basic computer skills.
Face it: Job hunting can be hard. Make it easier on yourself by joining a team that emphasizes a positive and collaborative work culture like Sekure Payment Experts.
To learn more about amazing work opportunities and perks, check out Sekure Payment Experts' job board or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.