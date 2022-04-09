6 Things To Do In And Around Montreal That You Must Add To Your Spring Bucket List
Spring has officially sprung! 🌸
Spring has officially sprung in Montreal and that means a little life, colour and vibrancy is set to make its way back to Montreal.
With so many things to do in and around the Montreal area, there's no better time to take advantage of the warmer weather than fixing up that bucket list of yours.
Whether you're craving a little bit of adventure back into your daily routine, or need an escape from reality, here are some must-try activities that you just gotta add to your springtime bucket list.
Pick Some Flowers In These Dreamy Tulip Fields
Address:
- 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
- 1201, ch. du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
- Corner of rue de la Commune and rue du Quai King-Edward, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Opening next month, these flower fields are what spring dreams are made of. Stop and smell the flowers, pick some to add some colour to your apartment and snap a few pictures along the way. And new this year, you can stay on the island with a new Old Montreal location.
Visit A Ciderie
Address: Cidre Lacroix, 649, chem. Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: Think cideries are only for the summer and fall? Think again. Before trees grow apples that turn into your favourite refreshing drink, they bloom with the most exquisite flowers that make for a fabulous day trip.
Wander Through The Botanical Garden
Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Right here in the city lays the most fantastastical grounds, home to over 75 hectares of themed gardens and outdoor exhibits. The Botanical Garden hosts events throughout the spring and summer so you can experience the gardens for what's likely the first time you've visited since you were in primary school.
Have A Picnic
Why You Need To Go: Picnics are sure to be back this year and why just have a simple meal outside when you could make it a full-on affair? There are lots of fantastic companies to help make planning a picnic an absolute walk in the park, or you can totally DIY it yourself if you're handy like that.
Visit A Market
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's famous city markets are amazing all year long, but there's something so special about them in the spring... The fresh flowers, the homemade goods, the fresh produce. Stop by to pick up some local products or simply wander through the stalls of Jean-Talon Market or Atwater Market and witness the bustle of another festive season of markets.
Head To Your Favourite Park
Why You Need To Go: Any true Montrealer has their favourite park, whether it be Mont-Royal, Parc La Fontaine or Jarry Park. With literally hundreds more to choose from, there's something for everyone.
While many people continued to visit their go-to spot throughout the colder months, for many of us, it's been a while. Stop by your favourite park or discover a new one and watch the city come into full bloom right before your eyes.