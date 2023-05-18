Saint-Jean's Hot Air Balloon Fest Lineup Dropped Featuring CeeLo Green, Bebe Rexha & More
It's under an hour from Montreal!
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu is set to come alive for two weekends this summer with the vibrant Montgolfiére International Hot Air Balloon Festival.
From August 11-13 and August 17-20, the unique spectacle will couple star-studded music performances with captivating hot air balloon displays.
As the skies of Saint-Jean burst into colour, music lovers can enjoy live performances from an impressive roster of artists.
CeeLo Green, known for his soulful tunes, will kick off the festival on August 11. Chart-topper Bebe Rexha, celebrated for her electrifying performances, will take to the stage on August 12. Other notable performers include Roxane Bruneau, Koriass, Les Cowboys Fringants, and Marie-Mai.
During the festival, attendees can also challenge their dexterity in a fast-paced balloon race, test their balance on a slackline, or compete in a thrilling game of axe throwing.
Classic games like ping pong and spikeball promise to keep excitement levels high, while life-sized chess and giant puzzles will add a fun twist to the event. For the truly brave, there's even a giant game of Jenga.
Tickets are available online for $43 and $46 for one-day access, and $115 for seven-day passes, offering unlimited access to the whole festival.
Just 45 minutes from Montreal, you can experience the thrill of competition and soak in the spellbinding sight of hot air balloons floating overhead this summer.
Mont Golfières
When: August 11 to 13 and August 17 to 20
Where: 5, chemin de l'Aéroport, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Cost: $43-46 for a one-day ticket; $115 for a seven-day pass