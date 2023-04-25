Just For Laughs Montreal Unveiled Its 2023 Lineup With Ali Wong, Trixie Mattel & More
Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival is making a grand return to the Quartier des Spectacles from July 14 to 29, in celebration of its 20th anniversary. For two full weeks, a star-studded lineup of comedians will take over downtown as part of this year's revamped indoor and outdoor program.
Headliners include the hilarious Ali Wong, internationally acclaimed Russell Peters, British comedy sensation Jack Whitehall, the fabulous Jonathan Van Ness and the dynamic drag duo Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, among many others.
The outdoor portion of the festival will run from July 20 to 29, promising "breathtaking installations" and street entertainment reminiscent of the "golden age of festivals." The site has been completely redesigned, with improved scenography, digital installations and food courts.
Rachid Badouri will kick off the festivities on the Beneva Stage on July 20, accompanied by guests M-press live, Sarahmée, Eddy King, Koriass, Marwane, Oussama Fares, Izzy-S, and Rachelle Ellie. Additional performers for the Beneva Stage and the Loto-Québec Stage will be announced in the coming weeks.
Jean-Marc Parent returns with his popular Évènement JMP, while the sold-out Madame Rekilé show, featuring Tai TL, will take place at the Monument-National on July 21. Other notable performances include Arnaud Soly, Virginie Fortin, Richardson Zéphir, and Les Wonder-Trois-Quatre presenting a musical improvisation concert on July 22 at the Maison Symphonique.
Simon Boulerice will make his festival debut with a drawn reading of his novel "Geolocaliser l'amour," accompanied by illustrator Richard Vallerand, musician Milimetrik, and reader Élodie Cuenot. The event will take place on July 21 at the Théâtre Maisonneuve of Place des Arts.
In addition to the festival, the musical HAIR will run at the St-Denis Theater from June 16. Comedian Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais will perform his show Pierre-Yves Roy-Desmarais found the best joke at the Bell Centre on July 27, and Just for Laughs will partner with Duceppe to present the play "MAMA" by Nathalie Doummar.
Tickets are available online, starting at $61 for headlining acts. The laugh-out-loud celebration promises to be a highlight of Montreal's festival-filled summer.
