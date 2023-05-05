Montreal's Old Port Will Host A Free Outdoor Show As Part Of The Next All-Night Party
It'll be 36 hours of revelry with ongoing bar service.
Montreal is gearing up for a record-breaking 36-hour party from May 19 to 21, bypassing the last NON STOP shindig by an astounding seven hours. The event promises continuous celebration and bar service, brimming with high-energy music, a vibrant atmosphere and, for the first time, a free outdoor show.
The Grand Quay in the Old Port will transform into a free outdoor stage on May 20, where party enthusiasts can dance the day away against the stunning backdrop of the St. Lawrence River and the city skyline.
An eclectic mix of international DJs, including Randomer (UK), dileta b2b Lis Dalton (QC), GLOWZI (QC), Ramzilla (QC), Solitary Dancer (QC), and zi! (QC), will command the decks, ensuring the energy never wanes during this marathon extravaganza.
NON STOP is also enlisting Studio ZX for the second year in a row, bringing their iconic club kids to both nights of the event. The flamboyant mavens of fashion, makeup and exuberant personalities will add a splash of colour and an interactive twist to the party, making it an unforgettable visual experience.
As the city sets a new standard for revelry, you have the chance to be a part of history in the making. So gather your crew, dress to impress and get ready to party like never before.
NON-STOP Outdoor Free Party
When: May 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: 200, rue de la Commune Ouest