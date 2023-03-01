A New Quebec Beer Festival Featuring Women-Owned Breweries Is Just 1 Hour From Montreal
There are 18 participating breweries. 🍻
There's no shortage of good breweries in Quebec, but how many belong to women? In a sector historically dominated by dudes, the Festival Brassoeurs of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu aims to prove that girl power can also generate excellent brews. On March 25, the OverHop Canada brewery will host the first edition of the new Quebec beer festival, inviting 18 participating breweries that are all women-owned or have female brewers.
It's only a one-hour drive from Montreal and there's technically no entrance fee.
However, you'll have to buy the $10 4 oz festival glass if you want to taste the different brews. Drinks won't be served in other containers.
"It has always been our dream to gather the amazing women in the brewing industry for a day of celebration, and after three long years of waiting, we're finally there," Paty Rios and Tatiana Fulton, owners of OverHop Canada and Brassoeurs Microbrasserie said in a statement shared with MTL Blog.
Here's the full list of participating breweries:
- Brasserie Louks
- Les Insulaires Microbrasseurs
- Microbrasserie Brouemalt
- La Grange Pardue - Ferme Brassicole
- Oshlag Microbrasserie & Distillerie
- Microbrasserie Domaine Berthiaume - Ferme Brassicole
- Brasserie Harricana
- À L'Abri de la Tempête
- Microbrasserie Pit Caribou
- La Ferme Brasserie Rurale
- Brewskey Brasserie Artisanale
- Kahnawake Brewing
- La Memphré
- Beer Babes Family
- Bouchées Brésil
- Savonnerie Machin-Truc
- Broadway Beer Bread
- Vicky Hébert
Festival Brassoeurs
Cost: Free to attend
- $10 for the special glass (compulsory to taste the beers)
- The suggested price per consumption is $3.
When: March 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 650, rue Gaudette, local 6. Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC