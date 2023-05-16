A New Montreal Old Port Observation Tower & Glass Bottom Outlook Will Open In May (PHOTOS)
It will be free to visit the last weekend of the month!
After three years of stacking and arranging the pieces just right, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is finally set to unveil the Tetris-shaped Port of Montreal Tower.
Boasting 65-metres of glass and steel, the architectural masterpiece will open its doors on the last weekend of May, right at the end of the Old Port's Grand Quay.
The observation tower promises panoramic views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River, interactive experiences and a dash of history.
You'll be greeted by cheeky robots in the lobby, camouflaged as navigation buoys. Then, the tower's interactive augmented reality installations will transport you to nine of Montreal's iconic spots. Within the exhibition, musical balloons will have you orchestrating your very own port symphony.
A central golden staircase will spiral you up to a 55-metre-high glass bottom cage. Only the bravest will conquer their vertigo to enjoy the cityscape from all angles.
The MPA is offering the full experience free of charge for the opening on May 27 and 28. As an added bonus, the Port Centre and its exhibition on port activities, "All aboard!", will also remain open to the public free of charge.
Visitors to the Port of Montreal Tower can enjoy the adjacent outdoor spaces, offering opportunities to relax by the waterfront. In addition to the green roof (Promenade D'Iberville) and Commencement Square, the wooded terrace along the quay will be fully accessible
The completion of the Port of Montreal Tower marks the end of the extensive Alexandra Pier rehabilitation project that began back in 2014.
Montreal Old Port Tower
When: Opens May 27
Where: 200, rue de la Commune Ouest
Cost: Free for the opening weekend; $15/person after that
Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible elevators are available.