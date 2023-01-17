A Rihanna Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal This February
You just might find love in a hopeless place.
Rihanna might be taking her sweet time to release her ninth studio album, but that doesn't mean you can't get down to the endless bops RiRi has in her repertoire. Luckily, SUPER TASTE MTL is hosting a Rihanna dance party this February where you can do just that.
In collaboration with HOMOPOP, the dance party will take place on February 17, 2023, at Cabaret Berlin on rue Sainte-Catherine Est.
"After what will absolutely be a historic comeback performance at the Super Bowl, let’s celebrate our queen Riri at a 100% Robyn Rihanna Fenty HOMOPOP dance party," SUPER TASTE wrote on the events Facebook page.
Members of The Navy, Rihanna's fanbase, will be able to get down and dirty to countless Rihanna hits including 'S&M', 'We Found Love', 'Diamonds', 'Work', and of course songs from her earlier days such as 'Pon De Replay', 'SOS', and 'Don't Stop The Music', to name a few.
The event organizers promise a very "sexy" and "sweaty" night where you can let your inner goddess out on the dance floor.
In addition to non-stop bangers, drag queens Aizysse Baga and Sasha Baga will be making an "extra sensual," appearance to add even more heat to the party.
Tickets are currently on sale for $16 plus fees and taxes. Note that SUPER TASTE does not issue any refunds unless the date of the event is changed or cancelled.
Rihanna Dance Party in Montreal
Rihanna Montreal dance party poster.
Price: $16 + tax/fees
When: February 17, 2023, from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Cabaret Berlin — 1982, rue, Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal, QC
