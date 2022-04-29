Drive-In Movie Theatres Across Quebec Are Back This Summer — Here’s When They Open
Pack your snacks, a few blankets, and drive-in away! 🚘🍿🎥
With warmer days ahead and summer well underway, drive-in movie theatres are set to be back in action across Quebec this summer airing an array of oldies and new releases for you, your friends, and your family to enjoy all season long.
Although many drive-in spots require a bit of a trek outside the Montreal area, you can still catch some outdoor movie action this summer right in the 514 during the Lachine Candal film noir screenings.
If a cruise over to a nearby drive-in or "ciné-parc"— 'cause let's be honest, it sounds so much cooler in French, is what you're looking for, then these are some spots that'll definitely give you those drive-in summer vibes you want.
Ciné Parc Mont St-Hilaire
Price: $11.50 per person or $30 per car.
When: As of April 15, 2022
Address: 800, chemin du Ciné Parc, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
Ciné Parc Belle Neige
Price: $10.44 for adults
When: To be announced
Address: 6820, route 117, Val-David, QC
Ciné Parc Orford
Price: $32 per car and $12.50 for general admission
When: Starting May 6, 2022
Address: 2751, rue Roméo-Lacroix, Sherbrooke, QC
Ciné dans l'pré - Baie-Saint-Paul
Price: $11.50 for adults
When: Starting May 20, 2022
Address: 63, rue Ambroise Fafard, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Ciné Parc Saint-Eustache
Price: $10.44 for general admission.
When: Starting May 6, 2022
Address: 400, rue Hector-Lanthier, Saint-Eustache, QC
Cinéma Ciné Parc Paradiso Chandler
Price: $10 per person and $20 per car
When: Staring May 10, 2022
Address: 670, route du Petit-Pabos, Chandler, QC
Ciné-Parc et spectacles St-Ambroise
Price: $20 per car (*Per the 2021 pricing)
When: May 2022
Address: 500, route 172, Saint-Ambroise, QC
Jardin Royalmount
Price: 2022 prices to come
When: Starting May 20, 2022
Address: 8187, ch. Royden, Montreal, QC
Description: While Jardin Royalmount isn't your standard drive-in-style movie theatre, the outdoor garden is adorned with various seating areas made up of dining tables, chairs, and cabana-style sofas that allow you to watch an outdoor film in both comfort and style.