Shawn Mendes Has Cancelled His Montreal Concerts Due To Mental Health Stress
Two Montreal Shawn Mendes concerts are among dozens the singer has cancelled to instead focus on his mental health. Mendes had originally postponed much of his Wonder World Tour in early July after hitting what he described as a "breaking point."
On July 27, he announced he would not reschedule those appearances. "I need to take the time I've never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger," Mendes wrote on social media.
"I have to put my health as my first priority."
He confided on July 8 that it had "always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."
"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he added in the July 27 message.
The Canadian heart-throb committed to continuing to make new music, however, and left the door open to future tours.
Mendes also acknowledged fans' disappointment.
"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows and it breaks my heart to tell you this," he said. "But I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."
He concluded by thanking fans for "sticking by [him] on this journey."
Mendes was set to play at the Montreal Bell Centre on August 15 and 16.
evenko says ticket-holders will automatically receive a refund within 30 days.