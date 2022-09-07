Sirens Will Blare In 8 Montreal Areas This Month As Part Of An Emergency Test
The annual test is set in place to warn the public if an industrial accident occurs.
On September 23, warning sirens will sound off across eight different Montreal industrial plants as part of an annual emergency alarm test. The siren will go off between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will be heard in neighbourhoods across the island.
Sirène d'alerte : avertissement d'une fuite de produit toxique à Montréal
The sirens exist to warn the surrounding population of potential industrial accidents, particularly those involving toxic materials. The alarms can be heard within a radius of 335 to 1,860 metres, according to the city.
Tests will take place at following Montreal plants. The boroughs and municipalities where they might be heard are also listed:
- Bœuf Mérite, Métro Richelieu (Montréal-Nord, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles),
- Entreprise Indorama PTA Montréal (Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montréal-Est),
- La Brasserie Labatt du Canada (Lachine, LaSalle),
- Lactalis Canada (Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Lachine, LaSalle, the Sud-Ouest, Côte-Saint-Luc, Montréal-Ouest),
- Pêcheries Atlantiques, Métro Richelieu (Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles),
- Saputo Produits laitiers Canada, Saint-Laurent (Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Saint-Laurent, the Plateau-Mont-Royal),
- Saputo Produits laitiers Canada, Saint-Léonard (Anjou, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Saint-Léonard),
- Usine de soufre de Montréal Suncor (Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montréal-Est).
Telephone use is also discouraged in the event of an actual incident in order to "free up the lines for rescue."
