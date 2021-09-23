9 Things To Do Around Montreal To Celebrate The First Weekend Of Fall
It's fall-nally here 🍂
This isn't just any weekend in Montreal... It's the first weekend of fall!
And you better believe the city has a ton of stuff going on to help you celebrate in the most Montreal way possible.
Visit This Farm With 50,000 Pumpkins
Price: $4 entry per person (for those aged 4 and up)
When: Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during pumpkin season
Address: Ferme Marineau - 4356, boul. Dagenais O., Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Fall doesn't even count unless you visit a pumpkin patch.
Wander Through A Corn Maze
Address: Various farms near Montreal
Why You Need To Go: This classic fall activity lets you get outside to enjoy the crisp air — and it's super fun, too.
Try This New Restaurant With A Gorgeous Terrasse & Retro VibesBrouillon Montreal Wine Bar & Café Courtesy of Brouillon
Price: Between $6 and $21
When: Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight
Address: Brouillon Montreal Wine Bar & Café - 6580-A, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Have To Try It: There's still time to enjoy the terrasse, but those looking to dine indoors will be blown away by the stunning decor.
Stuff Yourself Silly With All-You-Can-Eat-Dumplings
Price: $26
When: Sunday, September 26 from noon to 3 p.m.
Address: JIAO Dim Sum Bar - 399, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than eating dumplings for brunch is knowing there are more on the way.
Get Tasty Treats At Bar à Gauffre's New Location
When: Opens Saturday, September 25
Address: 9262, boul. Lacordaire, Saint-Leonard, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This popular waffle and dessert shop is opening a new location so you can keep the tasty treats coming.
Check Out This New Smoothie Bar
Courtesy of Spirulina
When: Opens Friday, September 24
Address: Spirulina - 392, ave. Victoria, Westmount, QC
Why You Need To Go: This brand-new healthy food spot and smoothie bar even has a swing to help you feel as chilled and relaxed as the restaurant itself.
Score Some Unique Finds At This Epic Artisanal Flea Market
Price: Free entry
When:
September 24, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
September 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
September 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: Puces POP - Basement of Église Saint-Denis - 5075, rue Rivard, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Support 120 local vendors by shopping for some of the most creative pieces the city has to offer.
Grab Peruvian Brunch With $30 Bottomless MimosasBarranco Courtesy of Barranco
Address: Barranco - 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Looking for a spot for weekend brunch? This new Peruvian spot has a stacked menu and $30 bottomless mimosas.
Start Ticking Items Off Your Fall Bucket List
Address: Various places around Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Now that fall's officially here, you'll want to get a jump start on your fall bucket list! From pumpkin spiced beverages to fall hikes, put your plan into action and go go go.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.