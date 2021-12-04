Sushi Sold At A Montreal Grocery Store May Be Contaminated With Hepatitis A
Santé Montreal has issued a warning. Here's what you should know.
Montreal public health authorities are warning that anyone who ate sushi from a Notre-Dame-de-Grâce grocery store on specific dates could have been exposed to Hepatitis A.
The sushi in question was prepared between November 17 and 20 as well as between November 24 and 25. It was sold at the Provigo located at 6600, rue Saint-Jacques O.
AVIS \u00c0 LA POPULATION | Contamination possible au virus de l'h\u00e9patite A pour les personnes ayant consomm\u00e9 des sushis pr\u00e9par\u00e9s au Provigo situ\u00e9 au 6600 rue Saint-Jacques Ouest, du 17 au 20 novembre et les 24-25 novembre 2021.\nPlus d'informations : http://bit.ly/3diD8rD\u00a0pic.twitter.com/oVgV9YKgvM— Sant\u00e9 Montr\u00e9al (@Sant\u00e9 Montr\u00e9al) 1638584546
According to a statement from Santé Montreal, the risk of transmission is pretty low.
If you've been vaccinated against Hepatitis A or have had it in the past, the health agency says you're not at risk.
But if you've never been vaccinated and you've never had Hepatitis A, it does recommend that you get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
The vaccine will be free and all you need to do is call Info-Santé at 811 to book your appointment. Make sure to bring your health insurance card and vaccination record with you.
Santé Montreal also urges those who ate sushi to watch out for Hepatitis A symptoms from now until January 13, 2022. The main symptoms to look out for include lack of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, abdominal pain and jaundice (yellow skin and yellow whites of the eyes). If this sounds like you in the near future, the public health agency says it's important to promptly see a doctor.
Hepatitis A is a disease that affects the liver; it can be transmitted through water, food, drinks or even through touching a contaminated object. The good news is that people generally recover within a two-month period without complications.