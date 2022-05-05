The 100 Most Popular Baby Names In Quebec In 2021
Prior faves Olivia and Liam have been pushed from the top spots. 👶
Quebecers are rather conservative when it comes to naming babies. There's no 'Apple' or 'X Æ A-12' rounding out this year's Retraite Québec list of most-favoured monikers. Instead, Emma and Noah took the top spot in 2021, pushing out previous faves Olivia and Liam.
Most of the past year's top titles are surprisingly Anglo. Emma is a Latin name meaning 'universal' that originated in the UK and made its way to North America in the 1990s. It can be used as a standalone name or as a nickname for Emily. It has regained the top-name spot for the first time since 2018 and in 2019. Presumably, parents were inspired last year by feminist icon Emma Watson, or award-winning actress Emma Stone when considering what to call their kids.
Noah stems from the Biblical figure in Hebrew, meaning 'rest.' The name has grown in favour since 2016, surpassing the supremely popular name William, which remains in second place.
William has dominated the charts for 14 years and occupied 2nd place six times. It once held the top spot for a decade, from 2004 to 2011, and again from 2012 to 2013.
Liam, a thinly veiled variation of William, topped the charts in 2020. It has since dropped from the first to the fifth position.
The first name Jacob has made a notable rise, from the ninth to the sixth position. Zoé and Félix have both rejoined the top 10, pushing out Clara and Logan from the list. Among the more unusual names on the list is Oceane at position 42 and Maelie at 50 for girls, and Mayson at 50 for boys.
The top names for girls include:
- Emma
- Olivia
- Alice
- Florence
- Charlie
- Livia
- Charlotte
- Lea
- Romy
- Zoe
- Clara
- Juliette
- Rosalie
- Beatrice
- Rose
- Chloe
- Eva
- Sofia
- Mia
- Mila
- Victoria
- Jade
- Julia
- Leonie
- Maeva
- Raphaelle
- Jeanne
- Camille
- Amelia
- Flavie
- Ophelie
- Elizabeth
- Elena
- Adele
- Eleonore
- Sophia
- Jasmine
- Laurence
- Lexie
- Alicia
- Lily
- Oceane
- Ellie
- Sarah
- Anna
- Flora
- Simone
- Noelie
- Sophie
- Maelie
- Noah
- William
- Thomas
- Leo
- Liam
- Jacob
- NathanA
- Arthur
- Edouard
- Felix
- Logan
- Emile
- Louis
- Charles
- Raphael
- James
- Arnaud
- Theo
- Victor
- Adam
- Elliot
- Alexis
- Henri
- Jules
- Benjamin
- Samuel
- Gabriel
- Milan
- Olivier
- Laurent
- Theodore
- Nolan
- Jackson
- Jayden
- Lucas
- Antoine
- Zack
- Eloi
- Ethan
- Matheo
- Axel
- Jake
- Eli
- Mathis
- Hubert
- Xavier
- Zachary
- Leonard
- Loic
- Mayson
Retraite Québec compiles the yearly list of in-vogue baby names from data collected from providing financial assistance to families.