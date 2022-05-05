Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The 100 Most Popular Baby Names In Quebec In 2021

Prior faves Olivia and Liam have been pushed from the top spots. 👶

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Someone pushes a child in a stroller next to the lake in La Fontaine Park, while two kids follow behind.

Someone pushes a child in a stroller next to the lake in La Fontaine Park, while two kids follow behind.

Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

Quebecers are rather conservative when it comes to naming babies. There's no 'Apple' or 'X Æ A-12' rounding out this year's Retraite Québec list of most-favoured monikers. Instead, Emma and Noah took the top spot in 2021, pushing out previous faves Olivia and Liam.

Most of the past year's top titles are surprisingly Anglo. Emma is a Latin name meaning 'universal' that originated in the UK and made its way to North America in the 1990s. It can be used as a standalone name or as a nickname for Emily. It has regained the top-name spot for the first time since 2018 and in 2019. Presumably, parents were inspired last year by feminist icon Emma Watson, or award-winning actress Emma Stone when considering what to call their kids.

Noah stems from the Biblical figure in Hebrew, meaning 'rest.' The name has grown in favour since 2016, surpassing the supremely popular name William, which remains in second place.

William has dominated the charts for 14 years and occupied 2nd place six times. It once held the top spot for a decade, from 2004 to 2011, and again from 2012 to 2013.

Liam, a thinly veiled variation of William, topped the charts in 2020. It has since dropped from the first to the fifth position.

The first name Jacob has made a notable rise, from the ninth to the sixth position. Zoé and Félix have both rejoined the top 10, pushing out Clara and Logan from the list. Among the more unusual names on the list is Oceane at position 42 and Maelie at 50 for girls, and Mayson at 50 for boys.

The top names for girls include:

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Alice
  4. Florence
  5. Charlie
  6. Livia
  7. Charlotte
  8. Lea
  9. Romy
  10. Zoe
  11. Clara
  12. Juliette
  13. Rosalie
  14. Beatrice
  15. Rose
  16. Chloe
  17. Eva
  18. Sofia
  19. Mia
  20. Mila
  21. Victoria
  22. Jade
  23. Julia
  24. Leonie
  25. Maeva
  26. Raphaelle
  27. Jeanne
  28. Camille
  29. Amelia
  30. Flavie
  31. Ophelie
  32. Elizabeth
  33. Elena
  34. Adele
  35. Eleonore
  36. Sophia
  37. Jasmine
  38. Laurence
  39. Lexie
  40. Alicia
  41. Lily
  42. Oceane
  43. Ellie
  44. Sarah
  45. Anna
  46. Flora
  47. Simone
  48. Noelie
  49. Sophie
  50. Maelie
For boy's names the top pick include:
  1. Noah
  2. William
  3. Thomas
  4. Leo
  5. Liam
  6. Jacob
  7. NathanA
  8. Arthur
  9. Edouard
  10. Felix
  11. Logan
  12. Emile
  13. Louis
  14. Charles
  15. Raphael
  16. James
  17. Arnaud
  18. Theo
  19. Victor
  20. Adam
  21. Elliot
  22. Alexis
  23. Henri
  24. Jules
  25. Benjamin
  26. Samuel
  27. Gabriel
  28. Milan
  29. Olivier
  30. Laurent
  31. Theodore
  32. Nolan
  33. Jackson
  34. Jayden
  35. Lucas
  36. Antoine
  37. Zack
  38. Eloi
  39. Ethan
  40. Matheo
  41. Axel
  42. Jake
  43. Eli
  44. Mathis
  45. Hubert
  46. Xavier
  47. Zachary
  48. Leonard
  49. Loic
  50. Mayson

Retraite Québec compiles the yearly list of in-vogue baby names from data collected from providing financial assistance to families.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...