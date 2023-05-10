Canada Has A New Baby Name Index, So You Can Avoid Choices That Will Make Your Kid Hate You
Forget dusty baby name books, say hello to the digital age of decision making.
Statistics Canada has launched a database of baby names making it easier for expectant parents across the country to search for the perfect name for their newborn.
The Baby Names Observatory provides a comprehensive timeline of trending monikers, highlighting how each name's popularity has changed over the years.
The tool captures country-wide data, replacing the patchwork of name records previously kept by individual provinces and territories. That means prospective parents can track the historical evolution of a specific first name in terms of frequency, annual rank and the proportion of children with that chosen name.
In 2021, the top five baby names for boys were Noah, Liam, William, Leo and Benjamin. For girls, the top five were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Ava. The names may come as no surprise, as they have consistently ranked in popularity in recent years.
However, the Baby Names Observatory goes beyond the current year's data and provides a comprehensive timeline of each name's popularity, offering a glimpse into the ebb and flow of baby name trends. The repository could prove particularly valuable for parents looking for a unique name or one that is less common.
Whether you want to name your little one after a star, a fruit, or even a superhero, the Baby Names Observatory has got you covered.