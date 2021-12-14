These Were The 100 Most Popular Baby Names In Canada In 2021
Get ready to meet a lot of Amelias and Noahs.
Choosing a name for a child that they're potentially going to keep for the rest of their lives can be hella stressful — considering there are about a billion to choose from. But even with all the name options out there, many babies from the same country often end up with the same names.
Every year, BabyCenter lists the most popular names in Canada and the 2021 edition was recently unveiled.
For the baby girls in our country, Amelia was a fan-favourite, moving from seventh place in 2020 to the top of the chart. Sophia and Olivia, two names that were popular in recent years past, followed in second and third place, respectively.
When it comes to the baby boys in Canada, Noah returned to the top of the list in 2021, with Jackson and Liam getting the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
So, these could either give you some inspiration for your future children's names or give you ideas of exactly what not to name your kids, in case you want them to have unique names that no one else seems to.
Here are the top 50 most popular female names in Canada in 2021:
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Aria
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Zoey
- Mila
- Lily
- Mia
- Everly
- Eleanor
- Ava
- Chloe
- Layla
- Isla
- Ellie
- Emily
- Ella
- Hannah
- Maya
- Riley
- Abigail
- Nora
- Evelyn
- Sophie
- Isabella
- Hailey
- Leah
- Aliyah
- Madelyn
- Elizabeth
- Violet
- Ivy
- Isabelle
- Harper
- Hazel
- Madison
- Emilia
- Scarlett
- Avery
- Luna
- Grace
- Alice
- Sarah
- Anna
- Charlie
- Nova
- Maria
- Eliana
- Noah
- Jackson
- Liam
- Lucas
- Oliver
- Leo
- Benjamin
- Theo
- Jack
- Aiden
- Ryan
- Ethan
- Henry
- Nathan
- Logan
- Luca
- James
- Jacob
- Zayn
- Gabriel
- Mateo
- William
- Mason
- Levi
- Miles
- Jayden
- Muhammad
- Hudson
- Thomas
- Caleb
- Grayson
- Adam
- Isaac
- Owen
- Elliot
- Elijah
- Theodore
- Lincoln
- Alexander
- Wyatt
- Daniel
- Nicholas
- Maverick
- Jace
- Hunter
- Nolan
- Carter
- Sebastian
- Matthew
- Connor
