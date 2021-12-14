News

These Were The 100 Most Popular Baby Names In Canada In 2021

Get ready to meet a lot of Amelias and Noahs.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Choosing a name for a child that they're potentially going to keep for the rest of their lives can be hella stressful — considering there are about a billion to choose from. But even with all the name options out there, many babies from the same country often end up with the same names.

Every year, BabyCenter lists the most popular names in Canada and the 2021 edition was recently unveiled.

For the baby girls in our country, Amelia was a fan-favourite, moving from seventh place in 2020 to the top of the chart. Sophia and Olivia, two names that were popular in recent years past, followed in second and third place, respectively.

When it comes to the baby boys in Canada, Noah returned to the top of the list in 2021, with Jackson and Liam getting the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

So, these could either give you some inspiration for your future children's names or give you ideas of exactly what not to name your kids, in case you want them to have unique names that no one else seems to.

Here are the top 50 most popular female names in Canada in 2021:

  1. Amelia
  2. Sophia
  3. Olivia
  4. Aria
  5. Emma
  6. Charlotte
  7. Zoey
  8. Mila
  9. Lily
  10. Mia
  11. Everly
  12. Eleanor
  13. Ava
  14. Chloe
  15. Layla
  16. Isla
  17. Ellie
  18. Emily
  19. Ella
  20. Hannah
  21. Maya
  22. Riley
  23. Abigail
  24. Nora
  25. Evelyn
  26. Sophie
  27. Isabella
  28. Hailey
  29. Leah
  30. Aliyah
  31. Madelyn
  32. Elizabeth
  33. Violet
  34. Ivy
  35. Isabelle
  36. Harper
  37. Hazel
  38. Madison
  39. Emilia
  40. Scarlett
  41. Avery
  42. Luna
  43. Grace
  44. Alice
  45. Sarah
  46. Anna
  47. Charlie
  48. Nova
  49. Maria
  50. Eliana
And for the boys, here are the top 50 names in Canada from this year:
  1. Noah
  2. Jackson
  3. Liam
  4. Lucas
  5. Oliver
  6. Leo
  7. Benjamin
  8. Theo
  9. Jack
  10. Aiden
  11. Ryan
  12. Ethan
  13. Henry
  14. Nathan
  15. Logan
  16. Luca
  17. James
  18. Jacob
  19. Zayn
  20. Gabriel
  21. Mateo
  22. William
  23. Mason
  24. Levi
  25. Miles
  26. Jayden
  27. Muhammad
  28. Hudson
  29. Thomas
  30. Caleb
  31. Grayson
  32. Adam
  33. Isaac
  34. Owen
  35. Elliot
  36. Elijah
  37. Theodore
  38. Lincoln
  39. Alexander
  40. Wyatt
  41. Daniel
  42. Nicholas
  43. Maverick
  44. Jace
  45. Hunter
  46. Nolan
  47. Carter
  48. Sebastian
  49. Matthew
  50. Connor
As you can see, since this is the Canadian list of the most popular names, many of them are English names — so this may not perfectly reflect the babies we meet in la belle province. As for the Quebec list, you'll have to wait until spring 2022 to find out the most popular names specific to our province, which is published annually by Retraite Quebec.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

