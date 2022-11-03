The Guy Who Ate 50 Poutines In A Week Is Opening A Restaurant With 'Huge' Portions For $10
It's not a poutine place, though.
You might know Niko Atsaidis, but maybe not by name. His popular restaurant reviews have garnered him a large audience on TikTok, where he's perhaps best known as that guy who tried 50 poutines in seven days. After that viral success, which cost upwards of $1,000, Atsaidis is looking to further ventures to expand his career, specifically a new Greek restaurant in Villeray called Minos Souvlaki Gyro.
Atsaidis and his business partner Georges Papadomanolakis, both described as "entrepreneurs" in a recent press release, are hoping to create a traditional Gyradiko, a Greek gyro restaurant with a basic menu. Despite its simplicity, the menu will be elevated by "huge" portions for "reasonable" prices — under $10 excluding tax, according to the pair.
Minos Souvlaki Gyro plans to open on Thursday, December 8 at 65, rue Jarry E. Atsaidis is relying on his experiences reviewing restaurants to build his new brand, which hopes to bring traditional Greek foods to the city at a level of quality he personally hasn't seen.
"In a recognized food city like Montreal, you should be able to get a gyro pita similar to the ones you could get at a traditional Gyradiko in Greece," Atsaidis said in the release. No word as to whether he'll consider adding a Greek-inspired poutine to the menu — but probably not. Besides the restaurant's traditional focus, Atsaidis must be sick of the stuff by now.
His and Papadomanolakis' goal is to bring Greek street food to Montreal "the way it is intended to be served," so it's safe to expect greatness from this venture, Atsaidis' first in the restaurant industry. Perhaps Greek Montrealers will finally be able to find the taste of home they've been missing.